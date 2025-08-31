"Angel Reese loves those missed shot" - Storm commentator brutally mocks Sky forward for stacking rebounds

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been mocked by fans for her &quot;me-bounds&quot; since making her way into the WNBA last season. Reese has set records for double-doubles and has improved her game. However, it seems like she still needs to prove her doubters wrong after what the Seattle Storm commentator said on Saturday. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Storm announcer Dick Fain appeared to mock Reese's propensity to get rebounds off her own shots. Fain mentioned it live on air during the broadcast with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. &quot;Angel Reese loves those missed shot offensive boards second opportunities,&quot; Fain said. The longtime Storm announcer added at the end of the first quarter:&quot;If Chicago's gonna beat you, that's how they are going to do it. They're gonna put it up, they're gonna miss, they're gonna put it up again. They might miss again, but eventually they're gonna get a bucket.&quot;While the internet still focuses on what Angel Reese has done in the past, she has improved her shot selection and has been consistently making her layups. There are misses here and there, but she's shooting 53.3% from the field in August. That's a massive improvement, considering she shot 39.1% as a rookie. Nevertheless, Reese's game still needs more improvement, though a proper point guard could solve those issues. The Chicago Sky doesn't have a playmaker, and they even let Reese be their primary ball handler at times. It might be better if the Sky can help her and Kamilla Cardoso by addressing the issue this offseason. Angel Reese drops another double-double in loss to SeattleAngel Reese drops another double-double in loss to Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)For the 21st time this season, Angel Reese had another double-double on Saturday against the Seattle Storm. Reese dropped 20 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Chicago Sky lost their fourth in a row and ninth of their last 10.Reese did everything she could, but there wasn't just enough offense from the Sky to make things interesting in their 79-69 loss. Michaela Onyenwere was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Kamilla Cardoso struggled with her shot and scored just nine points. The Storm played like a team, with six players with 10+ points. Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, while Skylar Diggins put up 12 points and six assists.