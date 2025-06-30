Angel Reese makes feelings clear on 70-rebound run in 4 games: "God doesn't give me any storm that I can't handle”

Angel Reese continues her excellent rebounding in her sophomore year, putting up double-digit rebounds for the fourth straight game in the Chicago Sky’s 92-85 win against the LA Sparks on Sunday. On Sunday, Reese had a season-high 24 points and 16 rebounds to record 70 rebounds in a four-game span.

After achieving the feat, Reese made her feelings clear about reaching the 70-rebound mark in four games.

“I always say to myself before every game, ‘God doesn't give me any storm that I can't handle,” Reese said.

Reese’s feat came during the Sparks legend Candace Parker’s retirement ceremony. Parker, who grew up in Chicago, was part of the Sky’s 2021 WNBA championship team.

Reese’s performance was her best so far this season, following a lackluster start in her sophomore year. It was also the fourth straight double-double tally for Reese and her sixth in the last seven games. The Sky star also became the first player in league history to record 15 or more rebounds in four straight games.

More importantly, it gave the Sky their fifth win of the season, moving them to the 10th spot with a 5-11 record.

With more offensive responsibilities this year, Reese is averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, becoming the Sky’s best all-around player this season.

Angel Reese got candid on slow sophomore start amid legendary run

Talking to Karli Bell, Reese expressed her early-season frustrations, where she struggled in her offensive game, before getting her groove in this stretch.

"I went through a storm through the first eight games where I couldn't finish and it was frustrating," Reese said. "But I trusted my work and my teammates trusted my work in finally coming through and coming through efficiently."

Reese shot 10-of-19 from the field in the win against the Sparks, a far cry from her earlier shooting performances in the season, which included a field goal dud in eight attempts in a game against the New York Liberty last March.

