Angel Reese makes feelings clear on why she prefers to keep her relationships private

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared her thoughts on private relationships during Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, with rapper Chrisean Rock, who pointed out that Reese seems like a private person when it comes to relationships.

Angel Reese readily agreed with Rock before revealing why she believes a relationship should be private:

“I have a fear of like sharing too much and people getting to your business,” said Reese. “Being in a public relationship, that be messing stuff up. When you let people in on certain stuff, they always feel like they have a chance to ruin it.”

While Chrisean Rock agreed with Reese, she also mentioned that being in a relationship that’s not public doesn’t feel right:

“I feel like if I can’t go public with you, what we doing?”

Rock explained that she craves a relationship that inspires people. Reese, though, stands by her word to keep relationships private. Her only known relationship has been with college basketball player Cam’Ron Fletcher, with the two dating from 2023 to 2024.

Since then, the WNBA star has done a good job of keeping her love life under wraps. Despite rumors of relationships, Angel Reese maintains that she's single and focusing on her career.

Chicago Sky set to surround Angel Reese with more talent following 2025 WNBA Draft

Reese and Co. hold the third and 10th picks in the 2025 draft. There’s a lot of talent coming through this year, so fans expect the Sky to level up following the draft. Most mock drafts predict that the Sky will pick USC’s Kiki Iriafen with their third pick. She made 35 appearances for USC this year, recording 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The team is expected to pick Georgia Amoore with the 10th pick. Amoore also had a stellar season, recording 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game through 31 appearances for Kentucky. These are two of the highest-rated prospects from the 2025 draft class and have a lot of potential.

Chicago drafted Angel Reese in 2024. If they find success in 2025 as well, the team will undoubtedly boast one of the best young cores in the league. It will be interesting to see who the Chicago Sky pick this year.

