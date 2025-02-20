Angel Reese makes her feelings known after passengers on crash-landed Toronto flight offered $30,000: "wait that’s it?"

Angel Reese shared her thoughts on Delta Air Lines’ compensation for passengers involved in the February 17th crash landing in Toronto. The airline offered $30,000 to each passenger for the traumatic experience, news that didn't amuse Reese as it appeared to be a shockingly low amount.

Ad

“Delta Air Lines offers $30K to each passenger on crash-landed Toronto flight,” @Phil_Lewis_ posted the information on X.

“wait that’s it? YEAH NO,” Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Social media users erupted with reactions moments after the Chicago Sky star posted her tweet. Many users had a similar opinion as Reese, believing that $30,000 wasn't an appropriate amount for a near-death experience.

“They Cheap Cheap,” a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Atleast give them enough so they dont have to fly delta no more,” one fan commented.

“That ain’t even gonna cover the cost of the mental health trauma and PTSD over this crash,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“If I'm hanging upside down in a plane they better add some zeros,” another user wrote.

“no fr delta owes those folks much more than that,” one user wrote.

“Better be $30 million for me to even consider,” another fan shared their expectations.

Delta Air Lines’ gesture comes with "no strings attached." The spokesperson further stated that this will not impact passengers' rights to pursue further legal action.

Ad

How did Angel Reese fare in her latest Unrivaled game?

Unrivaled games resumed earlier this week following a break for the 1-on-1 tournament. Angel Reese’s team returned to the court for the first game back and picked up right where they left off.

Rose BC secured their fourth victory of the season with a 61-55 win over Vinyl BC. Chelsea Gray was the undeniable star of the night, leading all teams with a 26-point performance, but Reese also delivered a game-winning effort.

Ad

The 22-year-old recorded an Unrivaled career-high of 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, marking her second double-double of the season. She also played clutch defense, helping Rose BC seal the win.

The victory was crucial for Rose BC, who now hold a 4-4 record and sit in third place in the standings. They are just one game behind the second-ranked Laces BC.

Recognizing the significance of the victory, Reese took to X to celebrate:

Ad

“DUBSKIIII," she posted after the game.

Expand Tweet

The Rose BC have been in outstanding form, securing victories in their last three matchups. However, their toughest test awaits on February 21st when Angel Reese and co. take on the undefeated Lunar Owls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback