Angel Reese makes her goals for sophomore year crystal clear after Unrivaled dominance

After a terrific rookie campaign in the WNBA, Angel Reese is set to start her sophomore year in the league as the 2025 season tips off this month. The star forward also had a fruitful offseason, as her Unirvaled team, Rose BC, secured the 3x3 league's championship in their inaugural season.

Reese averaged 13.3 points and a league-leading 12.1 rebounds in the debut Unrivaled season.

However, aside from the post play she did last season, the Chicago Sky's new coach, Tyler Marsh, has a modified role for Reese to tap into her full potential as a stretch-four.

"I'm still doing my post work, but I've got to come with more this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune in an article published Tuesday. "I've got to be able to shoot the midrange shot, 10 to 15 feet, be able to shoot the 3, the 2 consistently. I work every day on it, so I've got to take the shots."

This step is to address the Sky's offensive struggles last season, with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso clogging up the paint. The team had the second-worst offensive rating, averaged the second-fewest assists, and also shot the fewest 3-pointers by far in the league.

Their new offensive system for the upcoming season looks to utilize Cardoso in the paint and be a facilitator from under the rim. Meanwhile, Reese will be required to also put up shots from long range.

"I think that's going to be one of the keys to this team - the versatility," Reese said. "Being able to to get the rebound and just push and create and make people have to guard us on every end of the court."

Angel Reese concluded her rookie season averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 39.1% from the field, including 18.8% from deep, as the Chicago Sky failed the make the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Angel Reese reacts to being reunited with LSU teammate ahead of 2025 WNBA season

With their 11th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese's former LSU teammate, Hailey Van Lith. Reacting to the news, Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her excitement.

"We ain't do it right the first time. Let's run it backkkkk 🫣" Reese tweeted.

Reese and Van Lith played for LSU together during the 2023-24 season. They parted ways when Angel was selected 7th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft while Hailey transitioned to TCU for her final collegiate season.

Both of them will debut their 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday when the Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx for their first preseason game.

