Angel Reese makes 'gorgeous' 'Love Island' star's day special with wholesome gesture

&quot;Love Island&quot; season 7 runner-up Olandria Carthen revealed on Monday that Angel Reese followed her on social media. She broke the news to her fans on her X account. Love Island season 7 has been a popular reality TV show loved by many WNBA players.The show's cast shares the same admiration for professional athletes. When Reese followed her, Carthen said that she made her day.&quot;Thee Bayou Barbie followed me🥹 my day has been made💓,&quot; Carthen tweeted.Ms.O💋 @LashaeAshLINKThee Bayou Barbie followed me🥹 my day has been made💓The Sky forward retweeted the Love Island star's post and expressed gratitude.&quot;stopppp gorgeous!!! i can’t wait to see you boo! so happy for you my loveeee🥺😍,&quot; Reese tweeted.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKstopppp gorgeous!!! i can’t wait to see you boo! so happy for you my loveeee🥺😍Reese has become one of the most prominent names in the WNBA since her debut in 2024. She is arguably the best rebounder in the league and has been at the top of the leaderboard for the second straight season.Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 44.4% shooting this campaign. However, the Sky forward has missed the last seven games. She is dealing with a back injury and last played in her team's 103-86 loss to the Mystics on July 29.Angel Reese shares bold ambitions for her signature sneaker lineAngel Reese will become the fourth active WNBA player to have a signature sneaker. The Reebok Angel Resse 1s will hit the market on Sept. 18 in three different colorways: MeBounds, Diamond Dust and Reciepts Ready.Elle Magazine's Kayla Webley reported about Reese's expectations and ambitions for her shoe line.&quot;Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere,&quot; Reese said on Monday. &quot;I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name, to have no limits on what I can do and what I can accomplish.&quot;The Sky forward wants to achieve the ultimate dream of athletes with a signature shoe. The Air Jordans are arguably the most popular basketball sneaker line carrying an athlete's name.Reaching similar heights of Jordan shoes will require Reese to consistently be the among the best players in the league and win multiple awards. It is a dream that will take time to accomplish.The Angel Reese 1s will be available in stores at a retail price of $120. Interested fans can pick up a pair from Reebok stores or partner online retailers.