Angel Reese makes Hollywood headlines sharing scene with Idris Elba in nuclear disaster movie

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has had enormous success in the WNBA in her sophomore year and is continuing her growth off the court. The forward made Hollywood headlines for sharing scenes with Idris Elba in his latest nuclear disaster movie, A House of Dynamite.Reese teased her appearance in the movie by posting a behind-the-scenes picture with Elba on her story.&quot;Stay Tuned 🍿🎥,&quot; she wrote.Angel Reese shares a BTS photo with Idris Elba (Source: IG)The Hollywood Reporter shared details of the film, also shedding light on Reese's role in the project. As per the report, the movie is directed by Kathryn Bigelow and premiered on Tuesday at the festival’s Sala Grande theater. The nuclear disaster thriller features a star-studded cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, Greta Lee and Gabriel Basso.According to THR, the film is structured into three chapters, with Reese appearing in the final segment. The Sky star is said to share the screen with Idris Elba, who portrays the U.S. president. In the scene, Elba arrives at Liberty Arena, where Reese awaits on the court. He sinks a few shots before being suddenly called away to handle a growing crisis.The movie marks Reese's Hollywood debut as she continues building her impressive portfolio. Written by Noah Oppenheim, the film tells a gripping story of a nuclear warhead headed for America, with Elba and his team racing against time to stop the threat.After its Tuesday premiere, the movie will release in select U.K. theaters on Oct. 3 before launching worldwide on Netflix on Oct. 10.Angel Reese continues to build her off-court portfolio with the Reebok Engine's release in SeptemberAngel Reese has emerged as a household WNBA star, with her stature rising each season. Off the court, the forward continues to make major moves, adding another to her growing list as Reebok prepares to launch a version of a shoe once worn by Reese.After releasing her signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1, in August, the star is set to receive another player-exclusive shoe from Reebok. Reese wore the Reebok Engine before her launch, and this model is now getting a fresh “Moonstone” edition in September.Drawing inspiration from the Reese 1, the sneaker showcases a sleek build with rubberized materials, mesh underlays and enhanced cushioning for comfort and style. Reports suggest the shoe will launch on Sept. 5 and retail for $130.