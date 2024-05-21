"Angel Reese making money moves": WNBA fans can't hold their excitement as 22YO Sky rookie becomes an owner of DC Power FC

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been making waves on and off the court. Reese helped fuel a 1-1 start and also made a serious investment in an up-and-coming football club, DC Power.

The club will play in the USL Super League, which is a professional US-based league that's separate from the National Women's Soccer League. The team is preparing to make its debut in August after being founded in May 2023.

The team is owned by several individuals who also own other clubs like Loudoun United FC and MLS team, DC United.

In a statement relayed to The Athletic, Reese, who is from Maryland, shed light on her decision to dive into ownership and explained that her ties to the area helped fuel her decision:

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

Fans were quick to react to the situation, sharing their thoughts on Reese’s ownership of the team.

Others pointed out that the Washington Mystics should have drafted Reese with the sixth pick, given her status as a hometown star.

Others praised Reese for jumping into ownership as a rookie:

“Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports” - Co-chairman of DC Power praises Angel Reese for involvement

Just like many fans were quick to praise Angel Reese for her involvement in women’s sports as an owner and not just a player, the co-chairman of DC Power sang her praises.

Jason Levien didn’t share any details about Reese’s ownership stake, but he praised her for using her reach to inspire other athletes beyond the confines of the basketball court.

While she has continued to inspire with her play, Reese’s latest investment is sure to help get the USL Super League off the ground ahead of their first season.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking.

"As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

The season will begin in August with eight teams after a failed attempt to launch in August 2023. Following the delay, which was partly fueled by conflicts with other international women’s football leagues, the league will not begin its season this summer.

The season will, of course, coincide with the Chicago Sky’s 2024 WNBA season, with the playoffs scheduled to start at the end of September.