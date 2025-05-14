Angel Reese melts hearts with wholesome act for Sky teammates: "She made more opportunities for women in the league"

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese gifted her teammates with custom Beats Pill speakers on Tuesday. A clip of the moment was shared on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans praised Reese for her gesture, with one X user appreciating her positive impact on her teammates.

"The best thing to happen to the Wnba is Angel freaking Reese she made more opportunities for women in the league. Just being attracted to her will give you opportunities," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others shared the same sentiment.

"Angel is a sweetheart. Always giving and encouraging her teammates and friends," another fan tweeted.

"I love her soooooooo much! Always giving, being kind, showing love ect… but often receiving unjust hate," a fan said.

"One thing @Reese10Angel is going to do is take care of those around her," a fan wrote.

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"Remember when Lexie said that Reese is the most likely to spoil you. This is how Reese roll! She looks out for her peeps," one fan commented.

"Angel always spreading the wealth at any opportunity," a fan wrote.

It wasn't Reese's first time giving gifts to her teammates. She gave her LSU teammates custom Beats by Dre headphones before the high-profile matchup against South Carolina on Jan. 25, 2024, as part of her NIL partnership with the brand.

Ad

She later extended the same gesture to the Tigers' men's basketball team. Reese presented them with custom purple and gold Beats headphones before they clashed with Tennessee, which was well-received by fans.

Reese's NIL valuation is estimated to be around $1.8 million (according to On3). She was one of the highest-valued women's college basketball players, and her partnership with Beats by Dre was just one of many deals she secured, including with other major brands like Tampax, Airbnb and Reebok.

Ad

Angel Reese shuts down Caitlin Clark's reporter question

Ahead of the Chicago Sky's season opener, Angel Reese shut down a question from a reporter. She was asked about a statement she made last season about her role in boosting the WNBA's popularity alongside Caitlin Clark.

"Next question," Reese said on Monday.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky will take on the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More