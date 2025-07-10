Angel Reese does not mince words about Robert Griffin III's massive claim about her inner circle: "Lying on this app"

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was named one of the NBA 2k26 cover athletes on Wednesay. The decision was met with mixed reactions as some praised the two-time All-Star, while others criticized 2k's decision.

However, some fans took things too far. As former NFL player turned analyst Robert Griffin III showed fans on social media, Reese was the subject of vile racist comments.

Griffin alleged that a video shared by her in the past led to his wife, kids and family receiving threats of violence and sexual assault. It was because of comments he made indicating that someone in Reese's inner circle told him the Sky forward "has grown to hate" Caitlin Clark.

Despite him and Reese being at odds in the past, he called on fans to keep their criticism of Reese to basketball. He also want them to do away with personal attacks.

"If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem. If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. There should be no space for racism in this world," Griffin tweeted on Thursday.

Reese clapped back on X, refuting Griffin's claim that someone in her inner circle said she's grown to hate Clark.

"Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese tweeted.

Angel Reese's mom claps back at RGIII over claims

Angel Reese's mom also took aim at Robert Griffin III. She replied to his post on Thursday.

"Man stop with the (cap) my daughter's "circle" is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U. Whomever U say "called" U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here," Reese's mom tweeted.

Griffin issued another response, clarifying the situation.

"I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama," Griffin tweeted. "But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle.

"They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story. I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings.

The former NFL player followed it up with another post on X.

"We need more people ready to build bridges between us and not walls to divide us. The only way to find unity is talking through our differences in opinion and life experiences to find the best way forward," Griffin tweeted.

This isn't the first time Reese's mom defended her on social media. In the past, she has made headlines while defending her daughter from plenty of hateful attacks online.

Fans will be able to see the two-time All-Star in action again on Saturday when the Sky collide with the Minnesota Lynx. It is a highly anticipated rematch after Minnesota's narrow five-point win last Sunday.

