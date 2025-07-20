  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Angel Reese you are a Minnesota Lynx": WNBA fans predict shocking trade as Sky superstar stuns $355,000 star with her actions

"Angel Reese you are a Minnesota Lynx": WNBA fans predict shocking trade as Sky superstar stuns $355,000 star with her actions

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 04:17 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"Angel Reese you are a Minnesota Lynx": WNBA fans predict shocking trade as Sky superstar stuns $355,000 star Courtney Williams with her actions. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese sparked a trade buzz on social media following the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. The Chicago Sky star went viral for one particular moment after the game when she unexpectedly jumped into a heartfelt photo being taken by the entire Minnesota Lynx family.

Ad

Lynx star Courtney Williams, currently on a two-year, $355,000 contract, was visibly stunned as Reese dashed over to squeeze into the frame. Her surprised reaction, captured perfectly on video, showed a moment of disbelief before she quickly regrouped to pose for the picture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The internet lit up in response to Reese’s playful interruption. Fans reacted with a mix of amusement and speculation, with many even suggesting a future trade that would send Reese to Minnesota to team up with Napheesa Collier.

"Angel Reese you are a Minnesota Lynx," a fan wrote.
Ad

Another wrote:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

Angel Reese misses double-double in All-Star game

Angel Reese made a strong impact off the bench for Team Napheesa Collier in their 151-131 victory over Team Caitlin Clark during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The Chicago Sky forward narrowly missed out on a double-double, falling just one rebound short, but still posted the highest plus/minus rating of any player in the game.

Ad

In her second All-Star appearance, the former LSU standout delivered a solid stat line with six points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 17 minutes of action. She shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-1 from beyond the arc, and finished with an impressive +17 plus/minus.

Reese will return to the court on Tuesday when the Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis. Riding a strong wave of momentum, she’ll be looking to continue her stellar form and take on a key role as the Sky aim to topple the league’s top team.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications