Angel Reese sparked a trade buzz on social media following the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. The Chicago Sky star went viral for one particular moment after the game when she unexpectedly jumped into a heartfelt photo being taken by the entire Minnesota Lynx family.Lynx star Courtney Williams, currently on a two-year, $355,000 contract, was visibly stunned as Reese dashed over to squeeze into the frame. Her surprised reaction, captured perfectly on video, showed a moment of disbelief before she quickly regrouped to pose for the picture.The internet lit up in response to Reese’s playful interruption. Fans reacted with a mix of amusement and speculation, with many even suggesting a future trade that would send Reese to Minnesota to team up with Napheesa Collier.&quot;Angel Reese you are a Minnesota Lynx,&quot; a fan wrote.Shabazz 💫 @ShowCaseShabazzLINKANGEL REESE YOU ARE A MINNESOTA LYNXAnother wrote:ℳ♡ @dddonyeLINKwe getting out of ChicagoA fan commented:molade lola @ms_lola_westLINKAre we manifesting! Please God make it happen.Another fan commented:Legion 𒉭 (Limited) @Legion__12LINKThat Angel trade request in two years is going to be nastyA fan said:Paul Reyes @PaulyE1996LINKIf this isn’t a sign, then idk what is lolAnother fan said:_Miggy_ @_iTsMiggyLINKYoooooo lmao 🤣 she lynxsAngel Reese misses double-double in All-Star gameAngel Reese made a strong impact off the bench for Team Napheesa Collier in their 151-131 victory over Team Caitlin Clark during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The Chicago Sky forward narrowly missed out on a double-double, falling just one rebound short, but still posted the highest plus/minus rating of any player in the game.In her second All-Star appearance, the former LSU standout delivered a solid stat line with six points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 17 minutes of action. She shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-1 from beyond the arc, and finished with an impressive +17 plus/minus.Reese will return to the court on Tuesday when the Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis. Riding a strong wave of momentum, she’ll be looking to continue her stellar form and take on a key role as the Sky aim to topple the league’s top team.