Angel Reese mourns loss of 24-year-old LSU WR Kyren Lacy 

Before making the jump to the WNBA, Angel Reese spent her final two years in college at LSU. On Sunday morning, she was among the many to react to the devastating news within the school's athletic program.
Over the weekend, reports emerged that LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead at the age of 24. He recently wrapped up his final college season and was projected to make the jump to the NFL.
As expected, the LSU community was hit hard by this tragic news. Among those to reflect on the situation was Angel Reese. She posted a heartwarming message, touching on this awful news regarding a fellow LSU athlete.
"Rip Kyren so sad man," Reese wrote.
Similar to Angel Reese, Lacy transferred to LSU after spending years in a different program. During his three seasons there, he totaled 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns. Nine of those touchdowns came this past year alone.
This tragic news comes just months after Lacy found himself in a different horrible incident. Back in December, he was involved in a car crash that ended up killing an elderly man. Lacy fled the scene initially but later ended up turning himself in to the police. He was then arrested for his actions before eventually being released on bail.
Following a strong tenure at LSU, Lacy was one of the top-ranked wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he will not have the chance to fulfill his dreams of playing in the pros.