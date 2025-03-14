  • home icon
  Angel Reese, Natasha Cloud react to Breanna Stewart sharing first pic post-knee surgery

Angel Reese, Natasha Cloud react to Breanna Stewart sharing first pic post-knee surgery

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 14, 2025 00:07 GMT
Angel Reese, Natasha Cloud were among the people supporting Breanna Stewart after knee surgery (Image credit: Imagn)
Angel Reese, Natasha Cloud were among the people supporting Breanna Stewart after knee surgery (Image credit: Imagn)

Breanna Stewart underwent successful knee surgery after her Mist BC was eliminated from the Unrivaled playoffs. The New York Liberty star played 14 games before the season ended following a 5-9 record and the No. 5 seed in a six-team league.

Stewart shared a post-surgery picture on Instagram to announce everything went well.

"Small thing to a giant 🏁might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, iykyk. S/o to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me right🔪See you in the W😉," Stewart captioned the post.
Several people reacted to the post, including Angel Reese and Natasha Cloud. While Reese wrote several emojis, Cloud wrote a two-word message.

Reese's comment
Reese's comment
Cloud's words for Stewart
Cloud's words for Stewart

Teresa Weatherspoon, Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle and even Unrivaled's Instagram account sent their best wishes to Stewart.

Cherelle Griner's comment
Cherelle Griner's comment
Teresa Weatherspoon sent a positive message to the three-time WNBA player
Teresa Weatherspoon sent a positive message to the three-time WNBA player
Unrivaled's Instagram account also shared a message for the player
Unrivaled's Instagram account also shared a message for the player

Breanna Stewart averaged 16.8 minutes per game, scoring 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per outing, leading the team in scoring, rebounding and tying in assists with Courtney Vandersloot.

Breanna Stewart sent a message after the Unrivaled season finished for Mist

Breanna Stewart had a different journey than her partner Napheesa Collier in the first season of Unrivaled. While Collier led the Lunar Owls to a 13-1 record, Stewart only managed five wins.

It was against the Owls that Mist's season ended with a commanding 92-58 loss. After everything was said and done, Stewart took to Instagram to share a message to pay tribute to the team while reflecting on the season.

"Mistie Mistie, mist me will all the bs. Lead the league in practice minutes, crop tops and ejections. Always vibes on the Misties, see yall next year," Stewart wrote.
Stewart played at a high level again, building on her performance in the 2024 WNBA Finals. While she couldn't replicate the same success in Miami, her focus has now shifted.

The New York Liberty have a target on their back after winning the title last year and Breanna Stewart is well aware of that. The former Seattle Storm star will try to go back-to-back but the competition became increasingly harder this offseason.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
