"Angel Reese needs to take her advice": Fans react as Courtney Williams keeps it a buck on strategy for handling trolls amid WNBA's rising visibility

The internet can be a formidable place for those in the spotlight, especially with the trolling and rage-baiting. This is the case in the WNBA, too, especially with the increased viewership. However, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams kept it real on Friday, sharing her way of dealing with online negativity.
During media duties for their game against the LA Sparks, Williams was asked about the WNBA's rising visibility and how to navigate it. The former All-Star shared a realistic strategy to block out the noise.
"Honestly, I think you just have to be built for it; the internet is not a real place," she said. "Bro, you don’t know these people in real life, just press the block button… take your time one night, delete everything then block everybody and then you don’t got to worry about it no more."
Fans reacted to Courtney Williams' suggestion on X, and many appreciated her pragmatic view.
"The rest of the WNBA and their fans need to pump this into their locker rooms," wrote a fan.
"I like her more and more, I see her man," expressed another.
"I love Courtney, her attitude has been amazing and I hope she’s blessed for it," commented a third.
Among these comments, Angel Reese caught a stray as a fan claimed she needed to follow this advice.
"Angel needs to take her advice," the fan wrote.
Despite the many positive responses, not all fans were convinced by Williams' strategy.
"If only it was that easy for certain players," remarked a fan.
"Good advice, but I don’t think she faces half of the scrutiny that more known players face lol.. nobody is checkin for her," replied another.
Courtney Williams discusses officiating in the WNBA and the increased viewership
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams offered a candid answer when questioned about the officiating in the league. The former Mercury player explained how the refereeing had always been the same, but has been criticized more recently due to the increased viewership:
"I don’t think it’s changed, I just think there’s more eyes on it ... People love drama. If they like it, I love it. I don’t think the officiating is all terrible, you all are just now watching, it’s been this way."
Williams' comments addressed the criticism officials faced for their inability to manage the heated emotions during the Fever-Sun game. However, the Lynx star felt that physicality is a natural part of the game and that the standard of officiating has remained consistent over time.