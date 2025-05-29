  • home icon
  • "Angel Reese never said no such thing": WNBA fans call out major media outlet over botched racial abuse investigation coverage

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 29, 2025 04:34 GMT
USA Today's Jon Hoefling reported on May 19 that “Angel Reese claimed a fan made racially insensitive comments to her.” He added that the WNBA launched an investigation after the allegation from Reese.

Hoefling's report was contrary to what other publications shared as the league didn't mention who made the allegations that prompted an investigation from the league.

Fans who noticed the erroneous statements reacted to the report.

"Reese never said no such thing. You're a liar."
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan said:

Another fan commented:

The media outlet recognized the mistake and edited the initial report from Hoefling. USA Today wrote to preface the copy:

“Correction/clarification: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the nature of a WNBA investigation into alleged hateful speech during an Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game. The WNBA did not specify who filed a report to launch the investigation.”
The league never specified when the reported racial slurs happened and who did it. After the probe, the league announced the allegations could not be substantiated.

On May 18, the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever opened the 2025 WNBA season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Reese and Clark, known rivals, had a brief confrontation during the game. Many speculated that the alleged racist talks happened after the skirmish.

The WNBA shared its findings on the alleged racist hate directed at Angel Reese

The WNBA announced on May 18 that it would launch an investigation into the alleged racist talks directed at Angel Reese. Nine days later, the WNBA reported its findings on X (formerly Twitter).

“Based on the information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.”
The league added that it remains committed to a “safe and inclusive environment” for fans and players. Behind Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the league promised to enforce a “fan of conduct” to curb racism.

When asked about the WNBA’s findings, Angel Reese refused to comment. She only said on Tuesday before the Sky faced the Mercury that she was “focused on the game.”

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
