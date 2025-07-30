Angel Reese opens up about overcoming her underconfidence in wearing heels due to her 6-foot-3 frame: "It took me a while"

Angel Reese opened up about her previous lack of confidence when wearing heels. In an interview with Fast Company published on Tuesday, she recalled feeling less assured because of her height and spoke about how she gained confidence eventually.
Standing at 6-foot-3, wearing heels as part of her outfit was a huge decision for the Chicago Sky player. Reese told the outlet:
"I think it took me a while to feel confident in heels, going out, because I was already so tall. But once I got older and seeing how much I stood out, it made me feel like super confident and bold. Sometimes I’ll go streetwear. Sometimes I’ll go super girly. I don’t really identify myself as dressing one type of way."
Reese's passion for fashion started when she was a young girl going through her mom's collection. It laid the foundation for the WNBA star to grow into the fashionista she is today. Last year, she was named the Style Influencer of the Year at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards.
The honor came after an impressive rookie season, where Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She was also named a WNBA All-Star and was awarded the 2024 BET Sportswoman of the Year.
Angel Reese speaks out about best fashion advice she's received
During the same interview, Angel Reese detailed the best piece of advice she has ever gotten from anyone about fashion. According to the Sky star, it came from famed fashion stylist Law Roach, who encouraged her to have confidence in her skin.
Roach is best known for his work with singers Zendaya and Celine Dion, among others. Reese said:
"Be confident in your skin. Law Roach kind of told me before. Don’t care what anybody else has to say. Like, as long as you’re confident in it and you feel good in it."
The Sky forward has also impressed on the court this season, averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.