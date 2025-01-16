Angel Reese opens up on transitioning 1v1 skills from Unrivaled to Chicago Sky in WNBA

Following a successful rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese looks to continue making waves. This time, however, Reese will showcase her talents in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. This new women’s basketball league is quite different from the WNBA, as it features a 3x3 format.

While Unrivaled’s style of play isn’t the same as the WNBA, it provides plenty of opportunities for young players such as Reese to learn and develop. During a conversation with members of the media, the Sky forward addressed questions about the differences between the two formats.

During Unrivaled media day, Reese was asked how the skills she’ll develop in this league will translate to the WNBA.

"It's gonna make it so much easier I think," Reese answered. "Obviously there's a lot more space in 3-on-3 here.. But just being able to work on 1-on-1 skills and just being able to dominate your matchup, I think it'll make it easier."

"Going back to year 2, I don't want my teammates to think I'm the same player from year 1. Just coming into it and bringing more to the table, I think there's no better time than now to work on individual skills against the best of the best."

Angel Reese had a great run in her rookie season. At one point, she broke the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record, surpassing Sylvia Fowles, who had 404 in 2018. However, Reese only briefly held the top spot, as A'ja Wilson surpassed her by a margin of five rebounds.

Reese finished the 2024 campaign with a total of 446 boards, while Wilson ended the regular season with 451. Reese’s rebounding also allowed her to set the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in the WNBA, with 15 straight.

She finished the 2024 season with a total of 26 double-doubles, all combining points and rebounds. Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 boards in her debut season.

Who are Angel Reese's teammates on her Unrivaled squad?

It isn't just the 3-on-3 format that Angel Reese and other Unrivaled players must adjust to. They’ll also have to share the court with players they typically compete against in the WNBA.

Each team in the league consists of six players. Reese is a member of the Rose Basketball Club, where she will team up with other talented stars, including two WNBA All-Stars.

Reese will play with Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, a six-time All-Star and a three-time WNBA champion. Joining them is four-time All-Star and one-time champion Kahleah Copper.

Defensive specialist Brittney Sykes is also part of the team. Sykes has been named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team twice (2021, 2023) and the All-Defensive Second Team twice (2020, 2022).

Rounding out the squad are Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens, a member of the Chicago Sky team that won the 2021 WNBA championship.

