Angel Reese overwhelmed after rapper Latto came to her WNBA debut

Angel Reese made her WNBA debut for the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings. Reese had a solid performance and was happy that her friend and rapper Latto attended the game in Arlington. The Sky forward made a cameo in Latto's music video for "Put It on da Floor Again" last year.

In a post on her official X account, Latto shared a video of her courtside interview during the Sky-Wings game. The reporter asked the rapper what brought her to her first-ever WNBA game.

"Angel Reese," the rapper answered.

Reese retweeted the video and wrote:

"DUHHH!! THE BIGGEST💋"

Angel Reese appeared in Latto and Cardi B's music video for "Put It on da Floor Again" last June. Cardi B even referenced the then-LSU star on the song, which was a remix of Latto's "Put It on da Floor."

"I been balling so damn hard, could've went to LSU," Cardi B rapped.

Reese flew to Atlanta to shoot the video and was very excited about it back then. She even shared several posts about it on her official X account. And it seems like she formed a friendship with Latto, who flew all the way to Texas to watch her WNBA debut.

Angel Reese starts in her WNBA debut, Sky lose to Wings

Angel Reese made her WNBA debut on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese was in the starting lineup for the Chicago Sky in their season opener on the road against the Dallas Wings. Reese finished 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-14 shooting from the field.

The LSU product only played 26 minutes because she was in foul trouble and had five at the end of the game. Marina Mabrey led the way for Chicago with 19 points, but the Wings were too much in the end. Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for Dallas in their 87-79 win.

Just like Caitlin Clark, Reese was solid but there were also some flaws like her inefficiency and foul trouble. It could take some time for these rookies to adjust to the WNBA, but they proved that they can score against professionals.

In her postgame interview, Sky head coach Terese Weatherspoon sent a message to Reese and the rest of the team.

"Like for everybody, it's a learning process. It's learning. They're learning, they're growing. Knowing what they can do and what they can't do. Our girls went out and competed tonight. We just came up a little bit short," Weatherspoon said. [H/T Athlon Sports]

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have a chance to avenge their loss on Wednesday. They will remain in Dallas and face the Wings again on Saturday before heading back home to Chicago for their home opener against the New York Liberty.