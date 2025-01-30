Angel Reese pairs up with $207.8 billion company to unveil exclusive female athlete meal: Report

Angel Reese keeps getting wins off the court and her latest partnership is another testament to her popularity among fans and brands. The Chicago Sky star, who is currently representing Rose BC in Unrivaled, has become one of the most recognizable faces in the WNBA.

Her latest partnership will include McDonald's, one of the biggest food chains in the world, with a market cap of $207.8 billion (as on date from NYSE).

The Baltimore Sun reported on Thursday that the player and the company will team up for the chain's first-ever national meal collaboration with a female athlete, marking a historic feat for the former LSU player.

Starting Feb. 10, the Angel Reese Special will be available for the public. The combo will include a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese topped with a new BBQ sauce. French fries and a drink will accompany all this.

Reese had already worked with big brands, including Reebok, CashApp, Reese's and more. Adding McDonald's to her portfolio is major and she didn't hide her excitement about the partnership.

"McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020," Reese said in a press release announcing the meal.

"It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams," she added.

While she's working to expand her game ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Angel Reese is collecting more wins as a businesswoman. Becoming the first female athlete to collaborate with McDonald's shows that she brings a lot of attention to the game.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky agree to deal with WNBA champion guard

While the young forward is doing her thing, her organization is also making moves to give new coach Tyler Marsh a good opportunity to compete next season. The 2024 Rookie of the Year runner-up and Co. will welcome a proven veteran who has a history with the team.

According to the NY Times on Wednesday, Courtney Vandersloot has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sky to reunite after she left for the New York Liberty in 2023.

After winning the 2024 championship, she's set to take on a new challenge with Angel Reese.

