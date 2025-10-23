  • home icon
Angel Reese Pairs Jordyn Woods $390 Boot With Orlando Magic-Inspired Jacket As She Debuts Sleek Bob Look

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Angel Reese Pairs Jordyn Woods $390 Boot With Orlando Magic-Inspired Jacket As She Debuts Sleek Bob Look (Photos from Reese's IG)

Chicago Sky star and model Angel Reese debuted a fresh new look — a sleek bob cut, a striking change from her trademark long hair — and wasted no time showing off her latest style.

Reese unveiled her hairstyle on Wednesday on Instagram with the caption, “new season=NEW HAIR 💇🏽‍♀️.”

On her Instagram stories, Reese shared a stylish outfit featuring the $390 Rev Boot Black Feather from Jordyn Woods’ brand, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The boots, angular, feathered, knee-highs with a micro squared open toe and thong toe strap, were paired with an Orlando Magic hardwood classic jacket to complete the look.

Angel Reese Pairs Jordyn Woods $390 Boot With Orlando Magic-Inspired Jacket (Photos from Reese's IG)

It wasn’t Reese’s first time rocking a bob. Back in March, she sported the same haircut after her successful Unrivaled stint, where she won both the championship and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Recently, Reese also made headlines at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, becoming the first professional athlete to ever walk the runway for the iconic lingerie brand.

At the event, she stunned in two pink ensembles: first, a floral three-piece lingerie set with a fluffy boa, and second, a fantasy-inspired pink lace set layered under a ripped pink T-shirt, finished with sparkly silver heels and massive white angel wings.

Angel Reese hopes her Victoria’s Secret runway moment inspires young women

Angel Reese’s growing reputation as a fashion icon comes as no surprise, as she’s been a regular at major fashion events long before her Victoria’s Secret debut.

In an interview with CNN, Reese said she hopes her appearance will inspire confidence and ambition among young women.

“A lot of young women are going to be watching me today to know that they have some inspiration and know that they can dream this big,” she said.

Reese added that she’s fully embracing her model persona alongside her athletic career.

“I’m not going to shy away from looking like this, because I work my ass off for this body,” Reese said. “Being sexy is just something that I love and always embrace.”

On the court, Reese remains a force, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game last season, though her efforts weren’t enough to lift the Chicago Sky into playoff success.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
