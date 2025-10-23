Angel Reese Pairs Jordyn Woods $390 Boot With Orlando Magic-Inspired Jacket As She Debuts Sleek Bob Look

Chicago Sky star and model Angel Reese debuted a fresh new look — a sleek bob cut, a striking change from her trademark long hair — and wasted no time showing off her latest style.Reese unveiled her hairstyle on Wednesday on Instagram with the caption, “new season=NEW HAIR 💇🏽‍♀️.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her Instagram stories, Reese shared a stylish outfit featuring the $390 Rev Boot Black Feather from Jordyn Woods’ brand, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.The boots, angular, feathered, knee-highs with a micro squared open toe and thong toe strap, were paired with an Orlando Magic hardwood classic jacket to complete the look.Angel Reese Pairs Jordyn Woods $390 Boot With Orlando Magic-Inspired Jacket (Photos from Reese's IG)It wasn’t Reese’s first time rocking a bob. Back in March, she sported the same haircut after her successful Unrivaled stint, where she won both the championship and the Defensive Player of the Year award.Recently, Reese also made headlines at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, becoming the first professional athlete to ever walk the runway for the iconic lingerie brand.At the event, she stunned in two pink ensembles: first, a floral three-piece lingerie set with a fluffy boa, and second, a fantasy-inspired pink lace set layered under a ripped pink T-shirt, finished with sparkly silver heels and massive white angel wings.Angel Reese hopes her Victoria’s Secret runway moment inspires young womenAngel Reese’s growing reputation as a fashion icon comes as no surprise, as she’s been a regular at major fashion events long before her Victoria’s Secret debut.In an interview with CNN, Reese said she hopes her appearance will inspire confidence and ambition among young women.“A lot of young women are going to be watching me today to know that they have some inspiration and know that they can dream this big,” she said.Reese added that she’s fully embracing her model persona alongside her athletic career.“I’m not going to shy away from looking like this, because I work my ass off for this body,” Reese said. “Being sexy is just something that I love and always embrace.”On the court, Reese remains a force, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game last season, though her efforts weren’t enough to lift the Chicago Sky into playoff success.