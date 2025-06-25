  • home icon
  Angel Reese pays glowing tribute to Lisa Leslie amid WNBA legend's massive role in her growth: "I put her in my McDonald's commercial"

Angel Reese pays glowing tribute to Lisa Leslie amid WNBA legend's massive role in her growth: "I put her in my McDonald's commercial"

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jun 25, 2025 04:31 GMT
Angel Reese and Lisa Leslie (Photos: Getty, Chicago Sky/ X)
Angel Reese and Lisa Leslie (Photos: Getty, Chicago Sky/ X)

Angel Reese on Tuesday offered high praise for WNBA icon Lisa Leslie, crediting the three-time MVP for offering guidance as she navigates her early pro journey.

Speaking after the Chicago Sky’s 97-86 victory over the LA Sparks — a game Leslie attended at Wintrust Arena — Reese opened up about Leslie’s influence on her growth.

She shared how Leslie has pushed her to level up her game and has remained a steady supporter, even making a cameo in Reese’s McDonald’s commercial earlier this year alongside Breanna Stewart and Aaliyah Del Rosario.

"She (Leslie) told me, 'Continue to work, you're a beast on the boards.' She's an amazing woman… that’s a great big sister, mom, aunt,” Reese said.
“She doesn’t have to do it. That’s why this past year I put her in my McDonald’s commercial. She’s a baddie. She, deep down, supports. She sends me Bible verses in the morning… and having her in the corner has been the best thing for me."

Reese put on a show with Leslie in the building, finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line.

Kamilla Cardoso contributed 27 points and seven boards, while Ariel Atkins chipped in 13 points for Chicago.

Lisa Leslie sees Angel Reese as her successor with room to grow

Back in February on Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Lisa Leslie appeared as a guest and called the Sky rookie her modern-day counterpart.

“I feel like you’re me 2.0,” Leslie told Reese.
The Sparks legend then offered Reese some constructive feedback.

“The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period,” Leslie told Reese. “Like, we’re gonna fix that. That’s fixable for you.”

Leslie added:

“Just the idea that you want to get better, like I love that. For me to hear from you, and see that you’re like, ‘Yes, I want you to work with me, I want you to help me, I want to get better’ — that’s what it’s about.
"The fact that you already have that attitude? You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better. I’m positive.”

While some critics have pointed to Angel Reese's efficiency as an area for improvement, she’s shown flashes of dominance, including highly efficient performances like her recent outing against the Sparks.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

