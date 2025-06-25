Angel Reese pays glowing tribute to Lisa Leslie amid WNBA legend's massive role in her growth: "I put her in my McDonald's commercial"

Angel Reese on Tuesday offered high praise for WNBA icon Lisa Leslie, crediting the three-time MVP for offering guidance as she navigates her early pro journey.
Speaking after the Chicago Sky’s 97-86 victory over the LA Sparks — a game Leslie attended at Wintrust Arena — Reese opened up about Leslie’s influence on her growth.
She shared how Leslie has pushed her to level up her game and has remained a steady supporter, even making a cameo in Reese’s McDonald’s commercial earlier this year alongside Breanna Stewart and Aaliyah Del Rosario.
"She (Leslie) told me, 'Continue to work, you're a beast on the boards.' She's an amazing woman… that’s a great big sister, mom, aunt,” Reese said.
“She doesn’t have to do it. That’s why this past year I put her in my McDonald’s commercial. She’s a baddie. She, deep down, supports. She sends me Bible verses in the morning… and having her in the corner has been the best thing for me."
Reese put on a show with Leslie in the building, finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line.
Kamilla Cardoso contributed 27 points and seven boards, while Ariel Atkins chipped in 13 points for Chicago.
Lisa Leslie sees Angel Reese as her successor with room to grow
Back in February on Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Lisa Leslie appeared as a guest and called the Sky rookie her modern-day counterpart.
“I feel like you’re me 2.0,” Leslie told Reese.
The Sparks legend then offered Reese some constructive feedback.
“The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period,” Leslie told Reese. “Like, we’re gonna fix that. That’s fixable for you.”
Leslie added:
“Just the idea that you want to get better, like I love that. For me to hear from you, and see that you’re like, ‘Yes, I want you to work with me, I want you to help me, I want to get better’ — that’s what it’s about.
"The fact that you already have that attitude? You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better. I’m positive.”
While some critics have pointed to Angel Reese's efficiency as an area for improvement, she’s shown flashes of dominance, including highly efficient performances like her recent outing against the Sparks.