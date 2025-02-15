  • home icon
  • Angel Reese proudly accepts Valentine's Day compliment from Caitlin Clark's $217,502 teammate 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:10 GMT
An image of Angel Reese and Lexie Hull side by side
Angel Reese and Lexie Hull. Credit: Reese/IG, Hull/IG

Angel Reese has earned numerous compliments for her on-court performance in both college and professional basketball. Recently, a fellow Unrivaled player praised Reese's off-court qualities on Valentine's Day.

Hours before the Unrivaled 1v1 tournament semifinals and finals, the Instagram account of the sports show "Good Follow" posted a clip where Unrivaled competitors were asked to name players who would make great — and not-so-great — Valentine's Day date. When asked, guard Lexie Hull mentioned her Rose BC teammate:

"Probably Angel. She'll spoil you," said Hull in the video clip.

In response to the kind comment from Hull — who is currently signed to a three-year, $217,502 contract with the Indiana Fever, as per Spotrac — Reese shared her gratitude on Instagram:

Angel Reese responds to Lexie Hull on Instagram. Credit: Good Follow/IG
"of course I would Lex," Reese wrote. "Anything for BIG LEXIE @lexiehull"
Hull, of course, is connected to the WNBA star Caitlin Clark, whose career will forever be intertwined with that of Angel Reese. The 6-foot-1 guard is a backcourt partner of Clark, who famously dueled with Angel Reese during the 2023 national championship game.

It's worth noting that both Reese and Clark have publicly expressed mutual respect for each other, rather than animosity. Now, it appears that the action in Unrivaled has allowed Reese to establish a positive bond with Clark's Fever teammate.

Angel Reese looks back on dominant showing against Caitlin Clark's former team

Despite the competitive rivalry between Reese and Clark, fans often wonder if there's more to their relationship than meets the eye.

On the same day Reese posted her sweet comment towards Hull, she also shared a video clip highlighting a double-double performance from her days at Maryland in 2022.

"damn time flies," Reese wrote in the caption of the quote-posted clip.

Interestingly, this 25-point, 13-rebound outing came against Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's possible, of course, that Reese was simply reflecting on the passage of time rather than taking a subtle dig at her "rival."

Edited by Nadim El Kak
