Angel Reese publicly declares readiness for role in 'The Hunting Wives' amid injury break from WNBA: "Just let me know"

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese might be ready for her next project, and it doesn't involve basketball. Reese recently became a huge fan of the television show "The Hunting Wives," and there might be a role for her if there's a second season.

Reese shared earlier this week that she's a big fan of "The Hunting Wives" on Netflix, starring Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman and Jamie Ray Newman. The show's creator, Rebecca Cutter, caught wind of the WNBA star's fandom and appreciated the support.

Rebecca Cutter @RebeccaCutter_ I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching our lil ol show @Reese10Angel !!!

With the first season already over and the success of it based on how the critics responded, there could be a second season. Angel Reese is ready for it, responding to Rebecca Cutter and positioning herself for her first role on television.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel just let me know if you need me for season 2 😉

Angel Reese is currently sidelined with a back injury, and there's no timeline for her recovery. Reese is considered day-to-day, but the Chicago Sky are in no rush to get her back since they are clearly heading to the lottery with a record of 8-21.

"There isn't a concrete timetable as to the extent that I know," Marsh said on Tuesday, according to CBS Sports. "It's the back injury, and she continues to be day-to-day. ... I think she's progressing, but still kind of wait and see."

The second-year forward has only played two games since the All-Star break and missed her third straight game on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics. She got off to a horrible start to the season and was often ridiculed on social media. However, she turned it around in June and began playing like a superstar, averaging a double-double and shooting above 50.0% from the field.

Angel Reese opens up about her back injury

Speaking to reporters last week, Angel Reese discussed her back issue and how it has affected her game since the All-Star break. Reese pushed through the pain she was feeling over their past few games, knowing that her teammates needed her to play.

"It was ugly, ugly for me, but I tried to push through as much as I could for my teammates because I know they need me out there," Reese said, according to CBS Sports. "When I am out there, I don't think about an injury. It can happen anyway, anytime. If I'm thinking about it too much, it's gonna happen again."

The Sky have 15 games remaining this season, so Reese has plenty of time to return to the court.

