Angel Reese reacts in 1-word to Teresa Weatherspoon’s Unrivaled coaching role post Chicago Sky exit

Angel Reese was ecstatic to learn that former coach Teresa Weatherspoon got a new gig. The former Chicago Sky coach is taking her knowledge to Miami to coach one of the teams in the upcoming Unrivaled league, which was co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

After reporter Noa Dalzell shared the report on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, it only took one word to know how Reese felt about Weatherspoon returning to the sidelines.

"BOOMSHOCKLAKAAAAA🤭," the Chicago Sky forward wrote.

More details about Weatherspoon's role will come later, but the report says that she will be coaching one of the six Unrivaled basketball clubs that will play in Miami from Jan. 17. Weatherspoon is the first coach to be announced for this league, while 32 of 36 players have been unveiled.

Unrivaled will be played for eight weeks and broadcast on TNT, TruTV and MAX.

Angel Reese received an invitation to the tournament, and she accepted it, becoming one of the 36 players who will compete for the first Unrivaled championship. She's not the only one excited about this, as Alex Bazzell, president of the league and Napheesa Collier's husband, told Datzell that it was a no-brainer to sign Weatherspoon as one of six coaches for the Unrivaled inaugural season.

“She has the experience of being a head coach in the WNBA,” Bazzell said. “She’s well-respected. She’s a former player, a legend in her own right, and she understands player development.”

She and Reese only spent one season in Chicago, but Weatherspoon cultivated a close relationship with the former LSU star.

Angel Reese has never hidden her love for Teresa Weatherspoon

After sharing a lengthy post about her love and admiration for Teresa Weatherspoon, even crediting her as the reason she went to play for the Sky, Angel Reese had the chance to spend time with her former coach.

They reunited at the final game of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty (where Weatherspoon played from 1997 through 2003), with Reese sharing a picture with the coach on her Instagram stories with a heartfelt caption.

"My heart is so full 🥺," Reese captioned her IG story.

It's unclear if they will team up again in Unrivaled, but Reese is seemingly happy by only seeing her former coach get a new opportunity. The Sky replaced Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh, an addition approved by Reese.

