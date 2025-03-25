Angel Reese reacts after her alma mater LSU records thumping win during March Madness

Angel Reese turned pro last year, but she remains engaged in LSU basketball. This season, she often praised the Tigers’ campaign via Instagram stories. On Monday, the Chicago Sky star was back at it when LSU beat No. 6 Florida State 101-71 for a spot in the Sweet 16 in the 2025 March Madness.

Ad

Instead of writing a message, she used a dancing emoji in her story to celebrate the dominant win.

Angel Reese reacting to LSU's 101-71 win over Florida State on Monday in March Madness. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

The Tigers engaged the Seminoles in a seesaw battle in the first half. LSU led 50-49 at halftime before sprinting to the finish line with a 51-22 advantage in the next two quarters. Aneesah Morrow, Sa’Myah Smith and Mikaylah Williams led the charge for the Tigers with 74 points, 24 rebounds and 14 assists combined.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Reese led the school to an Elite 8 berth, where they lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. In the rematch of the 2023 finals, the Tigers lost 94-87. LSU hopes to beat No. 2 NC State and return to the same stage where last year’s campaign ended.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese hypes up younger brother Julian Reese in Maryland’s close win over Colorado State

Before watching the LSU game against Florida State, Angel Reese had her attention on Sunday’s showdown between Maryland and Colorado State. The WNBA All-Star is perhaps the biggest fan of his brother Julian Reese, who plays for the Terrapins.

Ad

The power forward contributed with his rebounding, defense and one 3-point play late to help Maryland to a 72-71 win. Reese, who brags about his younger brother often, promptly went on X (formerly Twitter):

“Sweet 16. Let’s Dance! GO TERPS!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese also posted in her IG story that interview where JuJu responded to questions after his late-game rebound and 3-point play that paved the win. Maryland faces No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16.

The WNBA star shares the interview of her younger brother, Julian Reese, after helping Maryland reach a Sweet 16 spot on Sunday. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

Count on Angel Reese to keep monitoring the game and likely react whether Maryland wins or loses. Julian Reese’s biggest fan hardly holds back on social media when it comes to his exploits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback