Angel Reese reacts as Hailey Van Lith turns heads with elite fashion game in rookie season: "All"

Hailey Van Lith has played an important role in the Chicago Sky’s rotation during her rookie season. While she’s been strong on the court, she’s also caught attention off it with her standout fashion sense.Sharing a 10-slide post on Instagram, the rookie showcased the various fits she wore throughout the season on Saturday. Captioning it with a four-word note, the guard wrote:&quot;Like your fav H 🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVan Lith's outfits have ranged from casual fits to baggy streetwear. She has also donned more polished ensembles, including one look featuring a beige trench coat, a white shirt and checkered trousers, completed with black leather boots and black-framed glasses.Her fashion choices drew plenty of reactions, including from Angel Reese.&quot;All😍,&quot; Reese commented.Angel Reese comments on HVL's post (Source: Instagram/Hailey Van Lith)Reese wasn't the only WNBA star to respond to Van Lith's fashionable post. Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown and Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown also dropped their reactions in the comments.&quot;Cmon fits!!! 😍,&quot; Lexie Brown wrote.&quot;10/10🔥😍,&quot; Kalani reacted.Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown react to Van Lith's post (Source: Instagram/HVL)Similar to her outfits, HVL has made a statement in her rookie season. The guard has featured in 21 of the Sky's 27 games this season, averaging 13.8 minutes per game. In her brief appearances, Van Lith has recorded 4.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.4%.However, the rookie has struggled with her health this term. She missed her last three games with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for the Sky's game against the Mercury on Sunday.Hailey Van Lith praises Angel Reese for her &quot;leadership&quot; qualities as the LSU duo reunites in ChicagoHailey Van Lith and Angel Reese formed a great partnership at LSU during the 2023-24 season, leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight. Although separated after a single season, the duo have been reunited in the W after the guard's election in the 2025 WNBA draft.Expressing her views on rejoining Reese during an interview, Van Lith praised the forward on her &quot;leadership&quot; qualities.&quot;One thing about Angel a lot of people don’t give her credit for is… she does have a selfless leader mindset. She’s went out of her way to make sure that my mindset is right, my energy is right, that I’m comfortable,&quot; she expressed.Although showcasing glimpses of their partnership during the season, the two are yet to play extended minutes together.