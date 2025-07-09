Angel Reese reacts to being honored with special NBA 2k26 cover on day of signature sneaker launch: "We do everything big"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is celebrating some good news and used it to promote her signature sneaker line. On Wednesday, NBA 2K's X account shared the NBA 2K26's WNBA edition's cover in a post, and it featured Angel Reese on the cover of the upcoming game.

The Sky forward reshared 2K's post on her account with a caption promoting her signature sneaker line.

"Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂‍↔️"

In another separate post, Reese thanked the game company for choosing her as the cover star for their project.

"COVERGIRL. THANK YOU @nba2k 🥺❤️"

The game honored the Sky star with the cover unveil on the same day as Reebok released the Sky star's first signature shoe. Reese is going strong this season, despite a rough start and the Sky enduring a rough campaign that sees them sit 12th in the WNBA at 5-13.

Reese is averaging a double-double, 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the field. Against the Washington Mystics on Monday, she scored 22 points, collected 15 rebounds and dished out four assists in the 81-79 loss.

Reebok unveils Angel Reese's AR 1s in 'Diamond Dust' colorway

On Wednesday, Reebok unveiled the first iteration of Angel Reese's AR 1s in the 'Diamond Dust' colorway. The Chicago Sky star has been wth Reebok since signing with the sportswear company in 2023, her senior year at LSU.

She collaborated with the brand to release the Reebok by Angel Reese line in her rookie year. Now, the brand has released a signature sneaker line representing the Sky star.

"The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is designed to pay homage to her culture-driving energy and style while being grounded in innovative performance basketball design," Sports Illustrated wrote about the AR 1s on Wednesday.

The 'Diamond Dust' colorway of the sneakers offers a modern look to consumers while still maintaining a performance-first design. The shoe boasts a white accent color throughout its body and a swoosh area featuring a bold triangular pattern reminiscent of the Reebok logo.

The front sole has a wavy pattern, and the Reebok branding is housed in the midsole, which merges into the outsole. Reese participated in the photoshoot for the sneakers while wearing a glittery silver outfit to match the 'Diamond Dust' theme.

