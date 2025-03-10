  • home icon
Angel Reese reacts as Rose BC players get 'jiggy' as good vibes reign in Unrivaled 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 10, 2025 04:20 GMT
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Angel Reese and the rest of Rose BC have clinched a spot in the playoffs of the inaugural Unrivaled tournament. This means that, in a matter of weeks, Reese has a chance to hoist the first-ever Unrivaled championship trophy.

Reese and her teammates are in full-blown competitor mode when they're on the court, but during off days, they do have a good time with one another. On Sunday, the Rose BC Instagram account posted a clip of the players showing off their dance moves:

"We get jiggy at the Rose Club on Tik Tok Sundays," the caption read.
The clip, which is set to "Get Jiggy" by B Jack$ and ZEDDY WILL, prominently features Reese, who lip-syncs the lyrics. In response to this clip, the Chicago Sky forward posted laughing and crying emojis, as if to show that she was cringing while also having a blast.

"😭🤣🤣🤣😭," Reese commented.
Angel Reese reacts to Rose BC&#039;s clip with laughing and crying emojis. Credit: Rose BC/IG
Angel Reese reacts to Rose BC's clip with laughing and crying emojis. Credit: Rose BC/IG

Also shown turning the Unrivaled court into a dance floor were her teammates Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes, and Lexie Hull.

Though there's more work to be done before the regular season comes to a close, Rose BC can give themselves a small pat on the back for climbing to the No. 2 spot in the standings. At 7-6, they're a half-game ahead of third-place Laces BC. Meanwhile, only Lunar Owls BC (12-1) is ahead of Rose BC in terms of win-loss record.

Angel Reese is a huge part of Rose's success this season, as she leads the league in rebounding (12.1 boards per game) while also averaging 13.3 points and 2.0 assists a night.

Angel Reese makes feelings known on rookie season in Unrivaled

Known for her intensity when crashing the boards, Reese recently went on X to let the world know how she truly felt about playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

On March 4, Reese posted images of herself participating in pre-game warmups with Rose BC. These images were accompanied by a five-word caption:

"I really love this life."
Unrivaled was launched by co-creators Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in order to provide WNBA players with a source of steady income during the WNBA offseason. At the same time, Unrivaled was meant to be a platform for these athletes to remain in the U.S. instead of going to overseas tournaments just to hone their skills further.

Angel Reese's post on X is a clear sign that Unrivaled has given her a great degree of satisfaction in professional life.

Edited by Ruth John S
