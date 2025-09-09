  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Angel Reese really reminds me of Kim Mulkey": Reporter brings race into the conversation amid Reese's fallout with Sky teammates

"Angel Reese really reminds me of Kim Mulkey": Reporter brings race into the conversation amid Reese's fallout with Sky teammates

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:53 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - LSU vs Ole Miss - Source: Imagn
"Angel Reese really reminds me of Kim Mulkey": Reporter brings race into the conversation amid Reese's fallout with Sky teammates. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese’s interview with the Chicago Tribune, a little over a week ago, continues to reverberate. The All-Star forward said she wanted the Chicago Sky to get great players in free agency and urged Tyler Marsh to coach the team hard. Reese added that the Sky should get a “younger” guard since the 37-year-old Courtney Vandersloot is recovering from an ACL injury.

Ad

Following the interview, the Sky suspended Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for comments considered “detrimental to the team.” Some Sky fans blasted Reese, who said her statements were taken out of context.

Andrew Haubner, who co-hosts “No Cap Space WBB” with Tyler DeLuca, gave his take on the situation:

“When you’re a 23-year-old Black woman in a way Angel Reese is, you are subject to a level of scrutiny that somebody like Kim Mulkey is not receiving by virtue of the color of her skin, the age that she is and the type of times that we are currently living in.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Haubner prefaced his comment by comparing Angel Reese and her former LSU coach. He said that both are “hyper competitive and very successful” individuals, who “have no problem telling people what they think or how things should go.” According to him, Reese doesn’t get as much leeway as the legendary coach because of the difference in skin color.

Reese said on Wednesday, following the Chicago Sky's 88-64 win against the Connecticut Sun, that she had already apologized to the team. Still, that did not prevent ownership, according to Marsh, from suspending her.

Ad

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey won 2023 NCAA championship

The partnership between Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese reached its peak in 2023 when they led LSU to the NCAA championship. The 15-1 Tigers dispatched Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in front of a then-record crowd. Reese had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block to win the Most Outstanding Player award.

The victory against the Clark-led Hawkeyes is LSU’s lone championship in NCAA basketball. Reese and Mulkey earned their spots in the school’s history books for the accomplishment.

Mulkey already had three (2005, 2012, 2019) championships with Baylor before arriving in Louisiana to coach Reese and Co. to the 2023 title.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications