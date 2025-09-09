"Angel Reese really reminds me of Kim Mulkey": Reporter brings race into the conversation amid Reese's fallout with Sky teammates

Angel Reese’s interview with the Chicago Tribune, a little over a week ago, continues to reverberate. The All-Star forward said she wanted the Chicago Sky to get great players in free agency and urged Tyler Marsh to coach the team hard. Reese added that the Sky should get a “younger” guard since the 37-year-old Courtney Vandersloot is recovering from an ACL injury.Following the interview, the Sky suspended Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for comments considered “detrimental to the team.” Some Sky fans blasted Reese, who said her statements were taken out of context.Andrew Haubner, who co-hosts “No Cap Space WBB” with Tyler DeLuca, gave his take on the situation:“When you’re a 23-year-old Black woman in a way Angel Reese is, you are subject to a level of scrutiny that somebody like Kim Mulkey is not receiving by virtue of the color of her skin, the age that she is and the type of times that we are currently living in.”Haubner prefaced his comment by comparing Angel Reese and her former LSU coach. He said that both are “hyper competitive and very successful” individuals, who “have no problem telling people what they think or how things should go.” According to him, Reese doesn’t get as much leeway as the legendary coach because of the difference in skin color.Reese said on Wednesday, following the Chicago Sky's 88-64 win against the Connecticut Sun, that she had already apologized to the team. Still, that did not prevent ownership, according to Marsh, from suspending her.Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey won 2023 NCAA championshipThe partnership between Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese reached its peak in 2023 when they led LSU to the NCAA championship. The 15-1 Tigers dispatched Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in front of a then-record crowd. Reese had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block to win the Most Outstanding Player award.The victory against the Clark-led Hawkeyes is LSU’s lone championship in NCAA basketball. Reese and Mulkey earned their spots in the school’s history books for the accomplishment.Mulkey already had three (2005, 2012, 2019) championships with Baylor before arriving in Louisiana to coach Reese and Co. to the 2023 title.