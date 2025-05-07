Angel Reese reflects on chaotic birthday juggling between Met Gala and Chicago Sky grind: "I'm running on vibes"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday following a hectic schedule over the past few days. Reese reflected on how she juggled her time from training camp to the Met Gala to the team's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Speaking to reporters before their second preseason contest, Reese was asked about how she managed her time and still had the energy despite her hectic schedule. She was in training camp on Friday, held a birthday party on Saturday then flew to New York for the Met Gala on Monday.

Reese arrived in Chicago on Tuesday, on her birthday, at two in the morning and attended the team's shootaround eight hours later. She feels alright despite only four hours of sleep but is looking forward to the Sky's day off on Wednesday.

"I don't know how I'm doing this," Reese said. "I'm running on vibes. I feel I can coast with four hours of sleep."

Angel Reese attended her second consecutive Met Gala, this time wearing a black Thom Browne outfit. She wasn't the only WNBA player there, with a trio of New York Liberty stars in attendance – Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

The Liberty are coming off their first-ever WNBA championship, so they represented the franchise at one of the biggest luxurious events in New York. Other basketball personalities to attend were Dwyane Wade and Flau'jae Johnson.

LeBron James was supposed to make his Met Gala debut but was ruled out with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. His wife, Savannah James, went in his place and wore an elegant maroon outfit.

Angel Reese helps Sky beat Lynx in preseason game

Angel Reese helps Sky beat Lynx in preseason game. (Photo: GETTY)

Despite her busy weekend, Angel Reese was able to play in Tuesday's preseason game between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx. Reese started the game and played 19 minutes. She finished with nine points and eight rebounds to help the Sky beat the Lynx 74-69.

It was a good test for the Sky and their new roster against a Lynx team that came up short in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Napheesa Collier and company lost in five games, with a couple of controversial calls forcing overtime in Game 5. Collier had eight points and three rebounds on 3-for-12 shooting in 20 minutes.

Both Reese and Collier played in Unrivaled in the offseason, with the former's team, Rose BC, winning the inaugural championship. Collier's team, Lunar Owls BC, had the best record in the regular season but suffered an upset loss in the semifinal.

