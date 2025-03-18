Angel Reese rejoices with 5-word reaction as unfancied Rose BC clinch inaugural Unrivaled title

Angel Reese cheered from the sidelines as her team, Rose BC, beat Vinyl BC 62-54 for the inaugural Unrivaled championship on Monday. The Chi Barbie, who did not play in the playoffs because of a wrist injury, rejoiced with her teammates after Brittney Sykes hit the game-winning free throw.

Rose overcame a slow start to the season and injuries to Reese and Kahleah Copper to become the first champions of the 3x3 league.

After the game, Reese promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to write:

“WHAT YALL GON SAY NOW??”

Rose BC started the season with a 1-4 record. They did not get past the .500 mark until they beat the Lunar Owls 72-63 on Feb. 21. Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese powered them to the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Reese earned the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award and grabbed a spot in the All-Unrivaled Second Team. Gray joined MVP Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride in the First Team.

Just when Rose BC adjusted to playing without Kahleah Copper, injury struck again in the team’s 74-46 win over Vinyl on Mar. 10 as Reese re-injured her surgically repaired left wrist ahead of the playoffs.

Reese and Copper stood on the sidelines on Sunday as Chelsea Gray dragged Rose BC to a 63-57 win over Laces BC.

Rose completed the remarkable season with another win over Vinyl BC to become the first champions of the 3x3 league.

Angel Reese claims Rose BC teammate Chelsea Gray is the 2025 Unrivaled MVP

Before the semifinal double-header on Sunday, Unrivaled named Napheesa Collier of the Lunar Owls as the inaugural MVP. Hours after the announcement came out Chelsea Gray proved she was worth the consideration. Gray carried Rose to the championship game. The Las Vegas Aces star erupted for 39 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

The impressive performance prompted Reese to tweet:

“CHELSEA MF GRAY. MV PG. END OF CONVO.”

Gray wasn’t as hot in the championship game but Rose got a big lift from Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes. The former had 19 points and 18 rebounds, while the latter contributed 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Still, it was Chelsea Gray who controlled the tempo of the game with her playmaking and leadership.

