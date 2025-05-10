Angel Reese reveals battle against her own hesitancy on poor perimeter shot selection

Ahead of the 2025 season, Angel Reese opened up about her rookie shooting struggles as she heads into her second year in the league. Reese spoke in an interview with ESPN on Friday, where she talked about her hesitation to make shots in games, among other things.

She told ESPN that it was more a hesitancy issue than an inability to shoot from the perimeter. The Chicago Sky star also said:

"I always just tell myself if I work out and make the shots, I might as well take them in the game," she said.

In her rookie year, Angel Reese shot just 39.1% from the floor, a low percentage when compared with forwards Aaliyah Edwards (49%) and Rickea Jackson (45.6%). She also shot 18.8% from three-point range while making only three out of 16 three-pointers. However, she has decided to embrace the challenge to step up her shooting game, as evidenced by her latest comments.

Meanwhile, one area of the game Reese excelled in the WNBA was rebounding. She made 446 rebounds in 34 games played while averaging 13.1 rebounds per game. Those stats saw her enter the history books of the league in 2024, and it is an area she would equally be looking to ride on into next season.

Angel Reese speaks out about entering the 2025 season with a winning mindset

During the same interview, Angel Reese talked about the kind of mindset she wants to carry into the new league season. Last season, Chicago finished 10th in the WNBA with a 13-27 record, one that the LSU alumnus isn't eager to see repeated.

"I wasn't used to that," Reese told ESPN about last year's defeats. "It just takes an adjustment. It's something that you don't want to get used to because you don't want to get in a mindset, like, 'Oh, we're just going to be losing every night.' We were right there every night."

The Chicago Sky's front office took steps in the offseason to restructure the team by firing head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and hiring Tyler Marsh to replace her. They also brought back former player Courtney Vandersloot alongside fellow veteran Ariel Atkins to help turn things around. It will be interesting to see how the 2025 season pans out for Reese and company.

