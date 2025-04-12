Last month, Angel Reese was named as the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year but she may also be the daughter of the year. In January, the Chicago Sky star retired her mother by paying off her mortgage.

She announced the news on the Jan. 31 episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and presented it as a gift to her mother on her birthday. On Apr. 11, Angel Reese attended the "C-Suite Ballers" show by Uninterrupted and revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts of making the retirement happen in time.

"I wanna retire my mom in January, and I was like no perfect time than her birthday," Reese said (1:11:30). "So, I called my financial advisor, and I was like, 'let's retire my mom,' and he was like, 'alright, let's get her tax information."

"I already got it, and literally like two hours before, he was like, 'alright done.' So that's when I announced it on my podcast and she was like crying because she was so happy."

When the WNBA star revealed the surprise to her mother, Angel Webb Reese, she was speechless and could not believe the news. The Sky star's podcast shared the clip featuring the reaction in January.

As the Sky star confirmed the news as the truth, mama Reese broke down in tears. Later, Reese revealed that she was planning on buying a house in Chicago and asked her mother to live with her whenever she wanted.

Angel Reese shares a wholesome message on her mother's vintage look

Angel Reese shared a wholesome message for her mother on her Instagram handle. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky star shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her mother sporting a vintage look.

She accompanied her wholesome message in the caption of her upload.

"My momma such a baddie & so classy with it. I love her. Literally my twin."

Reese shares a wholesome message about her mother's look on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Reese had a great run in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled, where she helped her team, Rose BC, become the first-ever Unrivaled champions. The Chicago Sky star is now enjoying the rest of the time left in the offseason before the new WNBA starts.

The Sky are scheduled to play the Indiana Fever in their season opener, gracing the facing with the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry right from the start.

