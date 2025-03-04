Angel Reese's 3-word reaction hypes Chelsea Gray's dominant performance as Rose BC clinch playoff spot

Angel Reese and the Rose BC became the second team to secure a playoff spot in Unrivaled’s inaugural season following a 58-53 victory over the Laces BC tonight. Chelsea Gray led the way, delivering a game-winning performance that powered the team to the five-point win over Kayla McBride and co.

Her dominant two-way showing left teammate Reese in awe, leading the latter to shower the star guard with lofty compliments across social media. Gray stuffed the stat sheet with an impressive 26 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and a block.

Angel Reese shared a House of Highlights post featuring Gray’s stat line and took to her Instagram Story, writing:

“POINT MF GAWD.”

The former LSU star also showed love on X, writing:

“LET HER COOK. @cgray209”

While Gray led the charge, Reese also made her presence felt. She emerged victorious in her physical duel with Alyssa Thomas and recorded her fifth double-double of the season, finishing the night with 16 points and 17 rebounds in the crucial win.

Angel Reese and Rose BC prove ESPN wrong

Before the inaugural season of Unrivaled tipped off, ESPN released its team rankings. Rose BC found itself at the very bottom of this list with the media house projecting that the team would finish with just a 41.8% win percentage.

Kahleah Copper recently gave fans a glimpse into how the team used that disrespect as fuel all season long. In an Instagram Story, Copper posted a screenshot of her chat with Rose BC’s head coach, Nola Henry. The graphic showed Copper sharing ESPN’s rankings with Henry, along with a request to hang the list in the team’s locker room for extra motivation.

Angel Reese also chimed in, reacting to Copper’s post by firing back at ESPN. She threw shade at the doubters by making use of self-deprecating humor.

“The 6th place tik tok team,” she tweeted.

Angel Reese and the Rose BC are placed second in the standings with a 7-5 record (.583 win percentage) with two games remaining in the regular season. With the top-seeded Lunar Owls running away at 11-1, it appears Reese’s team is on track to enter the playoffs as the #2 seed.

