Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will once again be without starting center Kamilla Cardoso when they take the court on Sunday. The Sky are set to face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in a marquee matchup and Cardoso’s absence will certainly be felt against such a formidable opponent.

Cardoso, currently on a four-year, $338,056 contract, is representing Brazil in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament. The former No. 3 pick will be in action for her national team just as the Sky tip off, as Brazil prepares to battle Team USA in the championship game.

With both games scheduled close together, all eyes will be on Cardoso’s performance in the AmeriCup Final as she aims to help Brazil defend their title. Brazil's game will tip off an hour after Chicago takes the court against the Lynx.

Kamilla Cardoso has missed the last two games for the Chicago Sky due to her national team commitments. In her absence, Angel Reese and the Sky fell to the Golden State Valkyries but bounced back with a win over the LA Sparks in their most recent outing.

The Sky are set to face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday in an early tip-off. There's a possibility that Cardoso could return for that matchup. If not, she is expected to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Wings.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx?

The Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 6, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs. Lynx game will be telecast live on FDSNNO, KARE 11, The U and WCIU. WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.

