Angel Reese's $490,118 4x All-Star teammate calls her out for stealing a rebound

Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper played key roles in Rose BC’s 71-63 win against Mist BC in the Unrivaled on Friday. Reese had 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Copper, who fell one rebound shy of a double-double, tallied a team-high 21 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Phoenix Mercury star, who signed a two-year, $490,118 extension in September 2023, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“ANGEL STOLE 1 OF MY REBOUNDS!!!!”

Seven of Reese’s 12 rebounds came in the first half. The Chi Barbie also did not close out the fourth quarter and played only 11 minutes. Copper, who finished the game and played 14 minutes, had multiple opportunities to record a double-double. Still, he could not haul down one that would have given her the accomplishment.

Copper has come close to a double-double twice this season. Before Friday’s game against Mist BC, she also had 10 points and nine rebounds versus Phantom BC on Jan. 31. This season, Angel Reese has one game with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. Copper is still looking for her first.

Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper almost became teammates in Chicago

Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper might have been teammates ahead of their partnership in the Unrivaled league.

Copper led the Chicago Sky to the 2021 championship before the team decided to embrace a rebuild. Chicago sent Copper to the Phoenix Mercury for Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere, the No. 3 pick in 2024 and other draft assets.

The Sky also sent their own No. 8 pick in 2024, Sika Kone, a 2025 second-rounder and a 2026 pick swap to the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 7 pick.

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca used the No. 3 pick on Kamilla Cardoso before taking Angel Reese four spots later. Had the team not traded Kahleah Copper but took the former LSU star at No. 7, the Copper-Reese tandem would have been the star duo in Chicago.

Instead, fans are seeing the thriving team-up in Miami as Rose BC competes for the championship in the Unrivaled.

