Angel Reese's "awkward" shooting form in training leaves fans totally unimpressed

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one of the best defensive players in the league. The Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year has proved her worth time and time again, both during her rookie season in the WNBA and her time in Unrivaled.

However, she has always been criticized for not having the offensive prowess to match her defensive brilliance. Reese has struggled with her shooting techniques during her rookie season, but showed some improvement in her Unrivaled stint. On Wednesday, Chicago Sky Central shared a video of the Sky star practicing her shooting ahead of the new season.

A fan shared the video in the WNBA subreddit, where the fans flooded the comments section with thoughts on the Sky star's "awkward" shooting form.

"The shooting form is just so bizarre," one fan commented.

"She’s a dog off ball. Hustles like crazy. Chases down every loose ball like nobody’s business. Crazy defense. But man, everything she does with the ball looks awkward," another fan commented.

"Modeled after Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah," another fan said.

Fans comment on Reese's shooting form.

A fan expressed his belief in the new Sky coach, Tyler Marsh, hoping he could help Reese with her shooting problem.

"I just hope that coach Marsh can develop her shot. I almost feel like when she is closely guarded under the basket, she just panics and that makes her shoot wildly," one fan commented.

"If she were to develop a decent shot she’d be incredible," another fan said.

"Her shot mechanics remind me of Charles Barkley teeing off," another fan commented.

Fans express their thoughts on Angel Reese's shooting form.

Angel Reese will start the new WNBA season with the Sky on May 17, when they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the season opener.

Looking at Angel Reese's growth from rookie season in WNBA to first Unrivaled championship

Angel Reese had to prematurely end her rookie season in the WNBA after she injured her wrist. The Sky were fighting to secure a playoff spot when Reese was sidelined. Her absence hurt the Sky badly as they lost their final five games and failed to clinch a playoff spot.

During her rookie season, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 39.1% shooting, including 18.8% from downtown.

Reese dominated in a defensive role but struggled on the offensive front, especially from the 3-point range. She made a healthy recovery from the wrist injury and made her comeback to the Unrivaled by joining the Rose BC.

Unrivaled is a league with a different format and one can argue that the game is different. However, the fundamentals remain the same and Reese displayed growth in her game during her time at the 3x3 basketball league.

The Sky star was more dominant defensively in her plays. But her offensive growth appeared to be stagnant. Reese averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 games.

Her shooting splits were similar to her rookie season and although she won the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year honor, her offensive output remains a big question mark for the Sky in the upcoming season.

If Reese can improve her shooting splits to an extent where she is a constant threat on the ball, she can strongly make a case for herself being the next dominant player in the league and even compete against A'ja Wilson, who has similar defensive influence as Reese but with incredible offensive output.

