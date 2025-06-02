Angel Reese has become more than just a player in the WNBA. She has established herself as a superstar capable of inspiring others and has a cultural impact.

On Sunday, Reese shared pictures of herself dressed in Prada in an Instagram post. The Chicago Sky star donned a refined corporate look and expressed her thoughts on the outfit in the post's caption.

"Always PRADA you," she wrote.

Reese's teammate Kamilla Cardoso and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie were also impressed with the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year's classy look, as they dropped in the comments section with their opinions.

While Leslie worded her thoughts, Cardoso encapsulated her praise with a few heart-eye emojis.

"Yep🔥😂," Leslie commented.

Reese's manager, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, also joined the WNBA players in the comments section and called her client a boss to praise her corporate-inspired look.

"Baby girl giving grown boss."

Kamilla Cardoso and Lisa Leslie comment on Reese's Prada look. (Image Source: @angelreese5/Instagram)

In the pictures, Angel Reese is seen wearing a grey two-piece suit with shiny black shoes. She had her hair done in a ponytail and wore a shiny black hairband on her head to match her shoes. Lastly, she is carrying a handbag designed like a suit with a blazer, undershirt, and a tie to complete her look.

Angel Reese's signature Reebok shoes set to hit store shelves in June

Angel Reese's signature Reebok sneakers are set to release in June. The Chicago Sky star is the face of the sportswear giant's women's basketball division, and the brand decided it is a good time to give her a signature sneaker, making her the fourth active player in the WNBA with a signature sneaker deal.

Other players with Reese in that category are A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart. On Thursday, Nice Kicks shared a first glimpse at the Sky star's signature shoe in the "Pretty Gritty" colorway, which is basically a combination of red and brown accents.

On the same day, Angel Reese shared her thoughts on the colorway and the sneakers in a press release.

"The Engine A – Pretty Gritty is my player-exclusive colorway for Reebok’s new Engine A Basketball Shoes," Reese said. "I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership, and we're still just getting started."

Reese's sneakers, “Pretty Gritty” Reebok Engine A PE, will retail for $120 a pair and are set to hit the shelves of retail and online stores on Jun. 4, 2025.

