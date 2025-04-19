Angel Reese's brother JuJu earns glowing review from Sky star after dazzling Portsmouth display: "Stock rising. League him"

Angel Reese praised her brother, Julian Reese, after his latest performance at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. On Friday, the official Instagram account of the tournament posted a video of him competing in a game with his team.
In the video, JuJu, as he's popularly known, could be seen scoring and making rebounds as the game progressed.
After watching the clip, the Chicago Sky star dropped high praise on her brother in the comment section, expressing her optimism about his chances.
"Stock rising. League him," she wrote.
JuJu Reese is one of the many prospects who aim to make it into the NBA after their college careers. Like others, he started putting in the work to boost his value ahead of the 2025 draft in June.
Coming off the back of an impressive senior year playing for the Maryland Terrapins men's team, Reese was one of 64 college seniors from across the country invited to take part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this month.
The 12-game competition lasts for four days (April 16-19) every year, with each player hoping to impress the watching scouts and achieve their dream of becoming an NBA star. Notable names that went through the tournament include six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen and Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler, among others.
Angel Reese is her brother JuJu's No. 1 fan
Angel Reese has always been publicly supportive of her brother from their time together in college at Maryland. The WNBA star was even in attendance at JuJu Reese's final college basketball game during the NCAA tournament this year.
Although the Terrapins were knocked out of the competition in their Sweet 16 game against Florida State on March 27, Reese didn't stop supporting her brother.
After Maryland's loss, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) the next day:
"that game stressed me out man"
The Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year continued to have JuJu's back after college. On Friday, she sent encouragement ahead of day two of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
"Day 2: Let’s get it JUJU! @Reese10Julian," she tweeted.
As the 21-year-old Maryland alum looks to enter professional basketball, he will be doing so under the watchful guidance of his big sister