Angel Reese's Chicago Sky responds after WNBA releases result of racism investigation

After Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky competed in their season opener against the Indiana Fever on May 17, allegations of hateful behavior aimed at Reese emerged. This prompted the WNBA to conduct an investigation, in order to verify reports that certain individuals had conveyed racist comments against Reese.

On Tuesday, the league announced that it had concluded its investigation but was unable to "substantiate" the claims of hateful behavior. According to the league's statement, the investigation involved gathering data from "relevants fans, team and arena staff," as well as "audio and video review of the game." Soon after, Sky CEO and President Adam Fox released a statement on behalf of the team.

"We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate," Fox's statement read. "This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support these efforts."

On the night that racist comments were supposedly directed at Reese inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Sky forward got involved in a heated moment with Fever star Caitlin Clark, who fouled Reese hard to prevent a layup off an offensive rebound. DIspleased with Clark's physicality, Reese attempted to confront the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Prior to this game, Reese and Clark had already gone viral a number of times as a result of getting incredibly competitive against each other. During the 2023 national championship game between Reese's LSU Tigers and Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese taunted Clark by busting out the "You can't see me" gesture and pointing to her finger to signify LSU's imminent title win.

Though Reese and Clark have gone back and forth in the college and pro ranks alike, the WNBA — along with the Sky and Fever organizations — has made it abundantly clear that hateful behavior on the part of the two stars' fanbases will not be tolerated.

Angel Reese reaches career milestone 38 games into her WNBA career

Amidst all the noise surrounding the night of May 17, Reese continued to be a prolific competitor for the Sky. Against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Reese achieved a milestone that set her apart from all other players in league history.

"ICON BEHAVIOR: In just 38 games, Angel Reese became the fastest in WNBA history to record 500 career points and rebounds. The Chi-Town Barbie passed Tina Charles (44 games)," ESPN posted on Instagram.

Though the Mercury pulled off the 94-89 victory, Reese broke Charles' record by tallying 13 points and 15 rebounds.

