Angel Reese's coach Tyler Marsh drops 1-word reaction to Kamilla Cardoso's double-double outing in Shanghai

Chicago Sky center and last year’s WNBA third overall pick, Kamilla Cardoso, has been impressive in her first season in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association. In her most recent game with Shanghai last Thursday, Cardoso posted a double-double outing of 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists and two blocks, shooting an efficient 12-of-15 from the field to help secure a win over Dongguan.

As Cardoso gains attention for her impressive performances in China, new Sky head coach Tyler Marsh took notice of the center’s impressive stat line on X. Marsh shared a one-word reaction after reposting Cardoso’s stats from the win over Dongguan.

“Killa 🩵💛,” Marsh wrote adding heart emojis with the Chicago Sky’s team colors.

The 23-year-old center is coming off an underwhelming rookie season in the WNBA, where she averaged 9.8 points, and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Sky, which finished the 2024 season with a 13-27 win-loss record.

While she proved that she could be a valuable frontcourt player for the Sky, Cardoso was out-shadowed by teammate and last year’s seventh pick Angel Reese, who finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

After the season, Cardoso flew to China for her overseas stint in the offseason. She has since been a force to be reckoned with in Asia as she puts up double-double performances on a regular basis for Shanghai.

According to Asia-basket, Cardoso is averaging 21.1 points, and 10.4 rebounds per game in the Chinese league, making her one of the best bigs in the league.

Her development comes at the right time, as Sky named Tyler Marsh, the new head coach of the team, following the firing of Terese Weatherspoon.

Tyler Marsh aims to cultivate championship culture with the Chicago Sky

Tyler Marsh was hired by the Chicago Sky in November 2024 but he already has ambitious hopes for the squad. In a statement following his hiring, Marsh expressed his gratitude to the franchise, and his goal to cultivate a championship culture in Chicago through building good relationships with the players.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships with our players and throughout our entire organization as we work towards establishing a championship culture on and off the court," Marsh said.

Marsh coached for the Las Vegas Aces last season as part of the staff under head coach Becky Hammon. Marsh was also part of the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championship seasons by the Aces, before losing 3-1 to the eventual 2024 champions, New York Liberty, in the semifinals last year.

