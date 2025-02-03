Angel Reese's coach Tyler Marsh fanboys A'ja Wilson during Aces star's jeresey retirement

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's No. 22 jersey was retired by South Carolina on Sunday. Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh was in attendance and congratulated the two-time WNBA champion on social media.

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh took a break to be in attendance at A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony. Marsh and Wilson formed a bond during his tenure as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces, where they won back-to-back championships.

"Quick break from free agency & just got to be an @_ajawilson22 fan today," Marsh tweeted.

Fans applauded Marsh’s appearance. A notable appreciation came from Wilson’s mother and manager, Eva Wilson.

“Thank you so much for being a part of this very special occassion! We love you!," Eva Wilson tweeted.

A’ja Wilson was honored by the South Carolina Gamecocks during their 83-66 win against the Auburn Tigers. During her time there, she led the Gamecocks to its first NCAA Championship in 2017.

Wilson finished as the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer with 2,389 points and holds 22 program records. Wilson was also a three-time first-team All-American, three-time SEC Player of the Year, and National Player of the Year in 2018. She took her skills to the WNBA and instantly became a fan favorite.

A'ja Wilson stuns during her college jersey retirement ceremony

A'ja Wilson attended her Jersey retirement ceremony with a mission to slay, as her outfit for the night was a statement of her greatness. The reigning WNBA MVP appeared in a power suit that left fans on social media gushing.

Although A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces weren’t able to retain their championship in the 2024 season, she concluded the season on a high. She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game on her way to winning the coveted MVP award.

She also led the league in points and blocks and became the first WNBA player to surpass 1,000 points in a single season in the 84-71 win against Connecticut Sun on Sep. 15, 2024.

