Angel Reese's dismal FG percentage prompts fan fury: "Run offense through Kamilla Cardoso"

Angel Reese is already one of the greatest rebounders in WNBA history. She established multiple marks during her rookie season, and she just became the fastest WNBA player to score 500 points and grab 500 records, doing so in just 38 games.
However, as good as Reese's rebounding numbers have been, she has struggled mightily with a lack of efficiency. She shot 39.1% from the floor, 18.8% from three, and 73.6% from the line as a rookie, and she's been even less efficient this season, boasting shooting splits of 31/33/65.
Angel Reese is averaging a whopping 6.5 offensive rebounds per game, but most of them are coming off her own misses, and she's needed three or four attempts to secure a layup.
That's why, after watching her shoot 3-for-9 in the loss against the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky fans couldn't take it anymore, and some fans argued that they should start running the offense through Kamilla Cardoso.
Here are some of the best reactions.
"Look at the FG%. 57.1 vs 33.3. Time to run the offense through Kamilla Cardoso," one fan said.
"Big fan of hers. Wish they’d find a way to get her on the Fever. In Chicago they are all in on doubles-doubles at the expense of Kamilla.," one fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans.
"I’ve been saying for two years now but Kamilla is a better player than Angel. The Sky just don’t push her success as often for her as they do for Angel," one fan said.
"Why is Angel shooting so much?" another fan said.
"They desperately want reese to be the main player," one fan said.
Others just didn't seem to be that high on Reese as a player:
Angel Reese takes the blame for another loss
The Sky was arguably the better team for most of their 94-89 loss to the Mercury, and it looked like they were finally headed toward their first win of the WNBA season.
Then, the Mercury outscored them 25-11 down the stretch to secure the win, led by Alyssa Thomas' masterclass.
Following the loss, Angel Reese took the blame for not being able to put more pressure on the Mercury forward, who dominated with a 10-point, 15- assist double-double.
"It's tough," Reese said. "We've got to run them off the line. That's top to bottom, guards and post [players]. Post, we need to do a better job putting ball pressure on that. [Alyssa Thomas] had what, 15 assists? That's on me."
Reese claimed that she did a good job of holding Thomas back as a scorer, as she only took seven shots. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that Thomas got the best of her with her basketball IQ and court vision.
"I feel like I stopped her scoring-wise, but I don't think I did a good job stopping her coming downhill, full head of steam and just being able to guard her kick outs," Angel Reese said.
At the end of the day, it's never just one player's fault, and the Sky have way more problems than Angel Reese's scoring inefficiency. That being said, their offense might be better if she kicked the ball out when doubled-teamed below the rim.