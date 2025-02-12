Angel Reese's ex-teammate Chennedy Carter drops 2-word reaction as she works up sweat at gym amid free agency uncertainty

Angel Reese's former teammate Chennedy Carter's free agency is still uncertain. However, the unclear future in the league is still not stopping her from putting in work in the gym.

Carter spent one season with the Chicago Sky and played perhaps the best basketball of her career and on her team as well. However, Carter wasn't extended the qualifying offer by the team before the date ended on Jan. 20.

The free agent posted videos of herself sweating in the gym, preparing for the opportunity that could land for her prior to the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

In the first video, Carter worked on her abdominal muscles with a cable twist exercise.

In the following video, she was working on her leg.

"get explosive," she wrote.

According to Yahoo Sports, one of the reasons that Carter wasn't offered the qualifying offer was the lack of trust in the Sky locker room. As for her performance, she averaged a career-high 17.5 points on 48.7% shooting. Interestingly, Chennedy Carter accounted for a quarter of Sky's points after the All-Star break.

Angel Reese's former teammate Chennedy Carter breaks silence on rift with Sky

While the Chicago Sky didn't give a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese's ex-teammate has nothing against her former team. After a stellar season with the Sky, Carter established herself among the best guards in the league.

She later went to China to play overseas, and it would be safe to say that Carter balled out. After she became a free agent, narratives floated around that the Sky didn't give her a qualifying offer because of the rift between the franchise and her.

A day after the deadline, Carter countered the narrative on X and said that she was happy with how things went with the Sky and still loved and respected the franchise.

"I came to a new organization (Chicago) I was embraced," Carter said. "I was loved," Carter said. "I came from playing eight minutes (in Los Angeles) to taking a lot of people's spots...doing a lot of things for the organization that I really respect and love."

"The narratives of me not being happy and this and that, (they) can't possibly be true," Carter said. "Everything in Chicago typically went right for me. There was nothing that I could say, 'Oh, I didn't like the way they did this' ... Everything was really cool." (Timestamp: 6:23)

Interestingly, there were also speculations that Chennedy Carter tried to shade her former teammate with her comment about "layups." However, she later clarified that she loved Reese's game and even said that Reese was a special player.

