Angel Reese's ex-teammate Kysre Gondrezick flexes athletic build with confident mirror selfie

Angel Reese’s Kysre Gondrezick has been making the most of the offseason to get back in shape with hopes of returning to the WNBA in this upcoming season. Gondrezick, who last played for the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA regular season, posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Monday.

The photo showed Gondrezick's abs and upper abs as she aims to be signed by WNBA teams in the near future after being released by the Sky in June.

Kysre Gondrezick played five games for the Sky last season, averaging 1.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Led by Reese, the Sky finished 10th last season with a 13-27 win-loss record.

Gondrezick was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She has only played 19 games for them since being drafted.

The daughter of former NBA player Grant Gondrezick made headlines in 2023 when she was a victim of domestic violence from her then-boyfriend Porter Jr., which eventually went to court.

With her past issues behind her now, Gondrezick is looking to take another shot at basketball by keeping herself in shape and ready for any opportunity.

Kysre Gondrezick refuses to call it quits in her WNBA career

Since being drafted, Kysre Gondrezick is yet to find a home in her basketball career. While there have been rumors about her retirement, Gondrezick believes she's not done yet as a basketball player.

Talking to the New York Post, Gondrezick hopes to return to the WNBA soon, while keeping herself busy with other projects outside of basketball.

"I’m just excited to see the outcome of what my journey is going to be with the W, because I don’t think that I’m done anytime soon. I don’t want to say that that was an ending. I want to say it was more so a transition,” she said.

"I am all over the place right now. … I’m in acting classes, acting training. I’m getting ready to shoot some film work for 2025. It’s been a heck of a year. It is funny, someone said, ‘You have trended more since you’ve been cut and since you were in the league — and you were trending so much in the league.’ I’m just living in the beauty of my purpose,” she added.

Kysre Gondrezick will turn 28 in July. She has made appearances at fashion shows, like New York Fashion Week and Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She's expected to continue her ventures outside of the court, while keeping the door open for a WNBA return.

