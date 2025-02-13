Angel Reese's former teammate Chennedy Carter shares timely reminder ahead of Valentine's Day 

Chennedy Carter might be one of the more fiery personalities the WNBA has to offer, but the former member of the Chicago Sky also has an engaging sense of humor. She took to social media to remind people to get their partners a gift for Valentine's Day, warning them of the consequences if they don't.

Chennedy Carter sent out a warning to people who haven't gotten their Valentine a gift yet.

"it's valentines day sooon get her something or you'll be looking like this..." Carter warned lovers.

Chennedy Carter is still looking to find her perfect match this offseason as one of the last free agents available as the WNBA offseason continues. Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese has praised Carter's leadership, but conflict between her and the Sky's coaching staff resulted in them declining to give her a qualifying offer, cutting her off into free agency as they look to move forward.

Carter has bounced around the WNBA since she arrived in 2020, playing on three different teams in four seasons. Her on-court talent is undeniable, as she has averaged more than 14 points in three of her four seasons while also providing decent playmaking and above-average perimeter defense. Her ugly exit from Chicago Sky makes it difficult for a team to sign her for as much as she wants.

Where could Chennedy Carter end up for the 2025 WNBA season?

Chennedy Carter no longer has the luxury of being picky as the pool of available free agents grows smaller, but there are still a few teams that could take a swing on her talent. Because of the new collective bargaining agreement boosting the salary cap next offseason, Carter will likely sign a one-year contract with whatever team she ends up with, giving her one year to prove herself again.

Looking at the teams who have the most remaining cap space in the WNBA, three teams stand out; the Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics.

Carter would be the leader of the Valkyries as soon as she signs, giving her the opportunity to prove herself as a stable leader on the newest WNBA team. The Phoenix Mercury have re-tooled their roster around newcomers Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, welcoming Carter as another piece of their future. Finally, Carter could help lead the Mystics back into the posteason as a lead scorer.

Regardless of where she signs, Carter brings talent on the court as well as a big personality. Hopefully she finds her perfect partner in free agency and heads into the 2025 season ready to share the love.

