Angel Reese’s high-profile $218.46B brand collaboration brings Carmelo Anthony and Sabrina Ionescu for major collab

Angel Reese has been busy in her first WNBA offseason, from competing in the Unrivaled league to being named one of the hosts of this year's Met Gala. She has another huge collaboration in the wings, bringing in fellow basketball stars Aaron Gordon, Carmelo Anthony and Sabrina Ionescu for a McDonald's All-American Games Happy Meal promotion on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese released her personal McDonald's meal in her first collaboration with McDonald's, whose brand has a $218.46 billion market cap, per Forbes. Her meal, which features a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder, was released on Feb. 10. She is the first professional athlete to have a personal meal with McDonald's, joining pop culture stars Cardi B, Offset and Travis Scott.

The newest McDonald's Happy Meal promotion features players selected to participate in the McDonald's All-American game, an annual event showcasing the premier talent in high school basketball before the players begin their college careers. Reese, Gordon, Anthony and Ionescu were all featured in the event.

Ad

Reese and Ionescu have enjoyed more popularity and exposure on a national stage as the WNBA comes off its best season ever in terms of viewership. Both players have taken advantage, appearing in commercials and events around the country during their offseason while continuing to grow women's basketball through the Unrivaled league.

Angel Reese is taking full advantage of her popularity off the court.

In an era where athlete sponsorship deals are more popular than ever, Angel Reese has made the most of it. The Chicago Sky forward has been active in the fashion and business spaces, appearing in commercials for Cashapp and McDonald's. She was also selected as part of the Met Gala host committee, joining names like Pharell Williams and LeBron James.

Ad

Reese has been a popular figure in the sports world since her time at LSU. She has become more well-known as an outspoken and confident player, hyping up herself and those around her, whether Teyana Taylor at the Oscars or her teammates at Unrivaled.

The McDonald's All-American Games Happy Meal serves multiple purposes. The collaboration is good for the players and the brand as a whole, promoting the game while also putting its athletes front and center, showcasing some of the best performances the game has ever seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback