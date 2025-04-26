Angel Reese’s hilarious inquiry about ‘male WAGs’ name sets internet ablaze

Angel Reese has recently stirred up a conversation with her fans about the partners of professional athletes, usually known as WAGs. The term WAGs is an acronym for wives and girlfriends. It is popularly used in the sports world to refer to women in a romantic relationship with male athletes.

On Saturday, the WNBA star took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask a hilarious question about what the male partners of female athletes should be called instead.

"so what’s gonna be the name for the male wags??? 😅😭asking for a friend," she wrote.

The post created quite a buzz among her followers, and many took to the comment section of the post to drop their suggestions for a name.

"girl you got jokes 😭😭😭," another fan said.

"Boyfriends and Husbands so BAHS 🤣😭," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Look I don’t know but I have more money than the rest of the male wags …." one fan said.

"HAFABs = Husbands and F**kBoyz and Boyfriends 😂," another fan said.

"HADS - Husbands and dudes," another fan said.

Reese's question comes amid the growing popularity of women's sports and an increasing number of female athletes. While it's unlikely that a new acronym will be adopted anytime soon, the discussion points to the shifting sports landscape, especially in women's basketball.

Angel Reese gives her verdict on 'male WAGs' name

Following her inquiry about what a suitable name for male partners of female athletes should be, Angel Reese wasted no time in giving her verdict.

A fan had suggested a new name under the original post that caught Reese's attention.

"HABs ! (husbands & boyfriends)," the fan wrote.

The Chicago Sky player quickly quoted the tweet while responding in agreement:

"bet i like dat"

Angel Reese has built up a massive followership both on and off the court, after entering the WNBA last season off the back of an impressive college career at LSU.

With over 4.8 million Instagram followers, her popularity has skyrocketed since her rookie season, making her the most followed women's basketball player. As the 2025 season inches closer, Reese will look to further cement her brand in her sophomore year.

