Angel Reese's mother drops honest reaction as Sky superstar turns heads at McDonald’s All-American game: "She be hvn yall in yall feelings"

Whether Angel Reese is on the court for the Chicago Sky or sitting courtside at the McDonald's All-American game at the Barclays Center in New York, the iconic WNBA forward is always the center of attention.

Reese, who has been making headlines recently for supporting her brother Julian Reese as he and the Maryland Terrapins advanced through the NCAA Men's Tournament to the Sweet 16, popped out to the Big Apple to support the future of women's basketball at the girls' McDonald's All-American game.

The appearance comes a day after BYU Commit AJ Dybantsa dunked over Reese in the Sprite Jam Fest dunk contest.

With Reese dressed to impress in her fur outfit, fans took to social media to react to the star's fashion. Reese's mother also acknowledged her daughter's outfit, or more specifically, to the critics of her daughter.

"She be hvn yall in yall feelings breakfast lunch & dinner." her mother wrote on X.

Angel Reese has made it clear that she has always been about basketball and fashion. During her rookie season, Reese attended the Met Gala and then returned to play for the Chicago Sky in back-to-back nights.

Reese has also appeared at major fashion events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October with former Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick.

Reese returns to WNBA after championship victory in Unrivaled

The eventful off-season for the fashionista has not come without putting in the work to further develop for her second season in the WNBA. Reese elected to stay stateside this season and play in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

The decision proved beneficial for Reese as she helped lead Rose to the league's first championship while also earning All-Unrivaled Second Team honors and the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Reese averaged 13.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while leading the league in rebounds and leading the Rose in blocked shots. The defensive output from Reese anchored the league's best defense, allowing just 65.2 points per game.

As Reese enters her second season with the Chicago Sky, she will be returning from a shortened rookie season where she made league history by breaking the record for most rebounds in a season and most consecutive double-doubles in a season.

The Sky are set to open the season on May 17 against rival Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Clark earned Rookie of the Year over Reese largely due to Reese's early conclusion of her rookie season.

