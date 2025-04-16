Angel Reese's mother's congratulatory message for her baby girl receives heartfelt 3-word response from Sky superstar

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese dropped a lovely response to her mother after congratulating her for achieving one of her dreams. Reese recently became a homeowner, celebrating it on social media. It has been a tremendous past couple of years for the Maryland native and her family.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese's mother, who is also named Angel, congratulated her daughter for finally getting her own house. The WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up reposted her mom's tweet and wrote her a three-word message.
"Love you mommy!" Reese tweeted.
Angel Reese made a lot of money from her endorsements over the past year, signing with brands such as McDonald's, Reebok, Hershey, Raising Cane's, Mattel, Xfinity, PlayStation, Beats by Dre, Amazon, Cash App and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
The big purchase came in just months after she paid off her mother's mortgage, allowing her to finally enjoy life after sacrificing a lot for her children. It was a one-of-a-kind birthday gift that brought Mama Angel to tears.
"That was my biggest goal in life," Angel said. "To retire you and pay your mortgage or whatever you wanted for you not to work. But you’re a hardworking woman, you don’t need me for no money. And I love that about you."
Mama Angel raised her daughter, and son Julian, as a single mother in Maryland. She supported both of them in their pursuit of basketball, with Angel winning an NCAA championship with LSU and getting drafted to the WNBA last year.
Angel Reese to reunite with Hailey Van Lith in Chicago
After teaming up at LSU for one season, Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith are reunited in Chicago. The Sky acquired the No. 11 pick from the Minnesota Lynx ahead of the draft, parting ways with a 2026 first-round pick. They drafted Van Lith, who had an amazing season at TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to the Elite Eight.
The Chicago Sky needed a playmaker and got what they wanted with HVL, who is primarily known as a scorer. She developed into a really good point guard at TCU under coach Mark Campbell. She's going to be a perfect fit in Chicago as a replacement for Chennedy Carter.
The only downside for Van Lith is that her size compromises the defense. Nevertheless, Reese gets to play with her again, with HVL possibly unlocking the offense that was among the worst in the WNBA last year.
If training camp goes smoothly for the Sky, their starting lineup could feature Van Lith, Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenwere, Reese and Kamille Cardoso.